Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Report: Josh McDaniels to stick with the Patriots after his wife made him reject Colts offer
When Josh McDaniels was offered the head coach position of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, it. like a dream come true for the Colts fans. But then, something went wrong and McDaniels decided to remain adamant in his current role as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. After...
Colts rookie report: How Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods, Bernhard Raimann grew in trying season
This was quite a season to be a rookie for the Colts. Eight players received phone calls on draft weekend to hear they were coming to a team with AFC South title aspirations. By midseason, their quarterback had been benched and head coach and offensive coordinator fired. The start-and-stop nature...
WTHR
Bills' Hamlin attends his 1st game since collapse, waves to fans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The question that many had asked during the course of the week has been answered: Damar Hamlin is in the house. Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.
South Side names Goodwell new head football coach
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Andre Goodwell is the new head football coach at South Side High School as his hiring was approved by the FWCS school board at Monday night’s meeting. Goodwell replaces Guy “Tiny” Lee, who stepped down this past fall in the middle of his second season leading the Archers due to […]
Indiana Quarterback Room Set For Spring Football With Addition of Tayven Jackson
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said Sunday that he plans to enter spring football on March 4 with four scholarship quarterbacks: Tayven Jackson, Brendan Sorsby, Broc Lowry and Dexter Williams, who is recovering from a knee injury.
WNDU
Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 1/21/2023
Fort Wayne Canterbury 56, Lake Forest Academy (Ill.) 44. Porter County Conference Tournament - Championship. Porter County Conference Tournament - Championship.
Lafayette Jeff basketball continues exceeding expectations, beats Central Catholic
LAFAYETTE − Mark Barnhizer likes to keep his expectations realistic. The veteran basketball coach looked at the makeup of his roster, knowing he'd lost almost all of his significant varsity minutes from a year ago and though to himself the Lafayette Jeff Bronchos could be an eight-win team. Maybe...
WTHR
