Indianapolis, IN

Bills' Hamlin attends his 1st game since collapse, waves to fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The question that many had asked during the course of the week has been answered: Damar Hamlin is in the house. Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.
South Side names Goodwell new head football coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Andre Goodwell is the new head football coach at South Side High School as his hiring was approved by the FWCS school board at Monday night’s meeting. Goodwell replaces Guy “Tiny” Lee, who stepped down this past fall in the middle of his second season leading the Archers due to […]
