If ALT codes are not working on your Windows 11/10 PC, here are some suggestions that will help you fix the issue. ALT codes are used to enter special characters and symbols on your PC. These are combinations of the ALT key and numeric keys. A specific ALT ad numeric key combination is used to enter a specific special character. But, some users cannot use ALT codes on their computers. This issue might be caused due to your configured settings or a certain app interfering with your keyboard shortcuts. It might also be caused due to a Registry entry preventing you from using ALT codes.

2 DAYS AGO