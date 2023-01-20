Read full article on original website
Fix ALT Codes not working in Windows 11/10
If ALT codes are not working on your Windows 11/10 PC, here are some suggestions that will help you fix the issue. ALT codes are used to enter special characters and symbols on your PC. These are combinations of the ALT key and numeric keys. A specific ALT ad numeric key combination is used to enter a specific special character. But, some users cannot use ALT codes on their computers. This issue might be caused due to your configured settings or a certain app interfering with your keyboard shortcuts. It might also be caused due to a Registry entry preventing you from using ALT codes.
Folder and file names are not showing in Windows 11/10
File Explorer is a file management utility in the Windows operating system. You can use File Explorer for different purposes, like viewing your files, changing the names of your files, deleting your files, etc. You can also make it display file name extensions. What if File Explorer stops displaying the names of files and folders? Some Windows users experienced this issue on their systems. If folder and file names are not showing on your Windows 11/10 computer, the solutions explained in this article will help you resolve the issue.
Best free Online Vocal Remover tools for Windows PC
In this post, we will list the best free vocal remover software available online. A vocal remover software is a tool that removes vocals from a song and extracts instrumentals so that you may create your own remixes and karaoke tracks. These web-based software use the power of AI to separate the vocals and provide you with the best possible results. Once the vocals are isolated, you can use the instrumentals to create your own song versions or practice playing your instruments over the vocals.
Windows 365 Cloud PC Setup & Known Issues with Fixes
In this post, we detail the description of the setup and also known issues as it relates to the Windows 365 Cloud PC, as well as troubleshooting steps or fixes that can be applied that can help resolve these issues across devices. Windows 365 Cloud PC setup issues with fixes.
How to open Microsoft Edge browser in Safe Mode
In Windows 11, Microsoft Edge is set as a default browser and comes with loads of features, such as a customizable home page, and an easy-to-manage interface with solid privacy settings and app support. In this article, we will explain what is Edge Safe Mode and how to open the Microsoft Edge browser in Safe Mode.
Fix Avast or AVG Activation Error Codes and Messages on Windows PC
AVG Tuneup (not to be confused with the AVG Web TuneUp) If you’re experiencing AVG or Avast product activation issues, errors, or problems on your Windows 11/10 device, then depending on your preferred activation type, the suggestions provided below should help you resolve the issue. Check your activation code...
Cannot add Bookmarks in Chrome on Windows PC
If you cannot add Bookmarks in Chrome on your Windows PC, then this post offers guidance on what you can do to resolve the issue and successfully create or edit Chrome bookmarks. How to add bookmarks in Chrome?. To add a bookmark in Chrome on your Windows PC, you can...
How to fix a blurry PDF file?
The PDF file format is a great way to save images and text in a document. PDF is great because the image and text can keep their original quality. Even if the PDF document is not opened in the same software as the original it can still retain its quality. PDF files can be opened and created by a lot of software, so they are quite easy to work with. Since you will likely work with PDF, learning to diagnose and fix a blurry PDF is worth learning.
Prevent Edge from creating desktop shortcut in Windows 11
If you find that the Microsoft Edge browser icon keeps reappearing on your desktop, then this post will show you how you can stop Edge from creating a desktop shortcut in Windows 11. Edge icon keeps reappearing on desktop. Whenever you update your Edge browser, it will recreate and place...
User (SessionID) Could not be logged off, Access is denied
When you try to sign out/log off other users from a current session via Task Manager on Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may receive the error prompt indicating User (SessionID) Could not be logged off, Access is denied. This post provides suggestions on what you can do to successfully log out the user on the system.
