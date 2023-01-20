ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHQ Right Now

Winter Weather Advisories in place across WA, snow falling in Spokane and north Idaho Saturday night

It’s feeling more like winter across the Inland Northwest this weekend, as the snow returned to the state Saturday. A low-pressure system coming from the Pacific moved through the region Saturday, with the heavier snow centering in over the Cascade Mountains toward the west. Bursts of heavy snow is expected at times across the mountain ranges, with rates up to one inch per hour over Stevens Pass.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane woman charged with domestic terrorism for Atlanta protests.

ATLANTA, Georgia. - A Spokane woman has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection to torching a cop car during protests. According to the City of Atlanta Police Department, 22-year-old Madeleine Feola along with five other suspects are facing four felony charges: Domestic terrorism, arson in the first-degree, criminal damage in the second-degree and interference with government property.
ATLANTA, GA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police Department responds to three violent assaults within hours of each other

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 22, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three separate violent assaults that all occurred within hours of each other. The first incident happened around 4 p.m. when SPD responded to a stabbing near the downtown Spokane police precinct. SPD says two people were transported to the hospital with serious-injuries after being stabbed by a minor. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention facility on first-degree assault charges.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

2 injured after vehicle crashes into home

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were injured Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a house on the 7100 block of north Flemming St. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD), the crash was reported to 911 just before midnight on Jan. 23, and crews arrived within three minutes of the call. On scene firefighters found a pick-up truck lodged inside a split-level house. The cab was crumpled with a male occupant inside, and a rapid extrication response was called in.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road

CHENEY, Wash. - A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
SPOKANE, WA

