Midland College’s search for President is underway
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday, that they have begun the search to identify the next President of Midland College. Steve Kiser, the Board of Trustees chair, says that the Board is committed to conducting an equitable, inclusive, and transparent national search that will attract a strong and diverse pool of candidates from throughout Texas and the nation.
Regan Elementary unveils mural
Midland College hosts presidential search open forums
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Open forums to assist in the search and selection of a new Midland College president will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:00 pm. All will be held on the MC main campus, 3600 N. Garfield, in the Allison Fine...
How a tax legislation expiring is affecting ECISD and local businesses
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Just before the New Year started Texas legislators voted to discontinue the tax legislation, Chapter 313. Chapter 313 gives some companies a tax abatement for building and operating within a school district. The legislation has been around since 2002 helping many businesses and schools throughout the state.
Reagan Magnet Elementary in Odessa unveils unique mural
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. The Odessa College men’s basketball team defeated rival Midland College 70-67 Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center. The Midland College women’s basketball team defeated rival Odessa College 66-62 on Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center. Finding Family: Louis. Updated:...
Newly renovated building in Downtown Odessa to give city employees more space that will benefit them and Odessans
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon to showcase a newly renovated building in Downtown Odessa. The building will now be home to Community Development and Code Enforcement, as well as the Fire Marshal’s Division. It’s very exciting for both...
Power outages in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Oncor’s outage map, as of 9 a.m. there are currently 955 outages being reported in Odessa. The outages are mostly in north Odessa. Oncor says the estimated restoration is at 11:30 a.m. For the latest on outages, you can click here.
City of Andrews phone lines down, landfill closed
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - According to a post on the city’s Facebook page the City of Andrews’ phone lines are down. The post says that this is due to the weather. In addition, the city has closed the landfill. CBS7 will update this story with more information as...
Chinese New Year celebration at Mid-Cities Church
MIDLAND, Texas — Today the Permian Basin Chinese Association held their Chinese New Year Celebration today at the Mid-Cities Church for the second time in their history. The first time they held this event, it was on a smaller scale because of COVID-19. “The first time was at the...
Country music star Larry Gatlin teaching UTPB music course
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Country music star Larry Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers, a grammy award winning trio, is teaching a music class at the University of Texas Permian Basin this semester. A famous country music singer and West Texas native, Gatlin taught his first music class tonight as a...
HIGHLIGHTS: #2 Odessa College holds off rival Midland College
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa College men’s basketball team defeated rival Midland College 70-67 Monday night inside MC’s Chaparral Center. The Wranglers (18-1) are ranked #2 in the country and held off an upset bid from the Chaparrals (16-4), who have lost four games in a row.
5-year-old Midland boy battles brain tumor
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland family's life has been turned upside down after their 5-year-old son was treated for a brain tumor less than a month ago. Jacob Ringenbach is a normal five year old boy, he loves Nerf guns, his brother and sister, Jiu-Jitsu and riding his bike.
Midland County approves traffic changes
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Monday, Midland County approved mulitple traffic changes. Stop signs are coming on ECR 130 & SCR 1180 in the next few days. In addition, you can expect a speed reduction to 35 MPH on ECR 130 between SH 349 & FM 715. For more information...
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High Bronchos defeat Legacy Rebels 67-62
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High Bronchos boys basketball team defeated the Legacy Rebels 67-62 on Friday night. Watch below for more on the highlights.
Odessa porch pirate uses DoorDash disguise
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – George Martinez says he’s warning friends, neighbors, and anyone who will listen to keep an eye on their front porches and deliveries, after a pirate with a DoorDash bag stole a package from his Odessa home. Security camera images show the reported thief, DoorDash bag in hand, approaching the home and […]
Midland, Texas History: What Used To Be At Midland Drive and Illinois?
Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Midland County at 7:32am on January 21, 2023. The crash occurred on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland. The investigation revealed that William Edward Jansen, 66, was driving a trailer in a private drive...
New Latin Bistro brings unique flavors to West Texas
There’s a new place to eat in Odessa that’s bringing flavors from dozens of different countries. Antojitos Latin Bistro, located off of University and Andrews Highway, offers a little bit of everything. “Honestly this here is the most flavorful food I’ve had in Odessa,” says Andrew, who lives in Odessa. Antojitos has been open for […]
Flooded alley leads to arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A flooded alley led to the arrest of an Odessa man late last week after investigators said he allegedly caused the flooding while stealing. Kristopher Williams, 41, has been charged with Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief, both state jail felonies. According to an affidavit, on January 17, officers with the Odessa […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
