Read full article on original website
Related
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
SFGate
Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of...
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
SFGate
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY FOR. * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle...
14 things you need in your car before you drive to Tahoe
Make sure you're prepared for the drive with a winter kit.
Comments / 0