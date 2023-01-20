ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas educators on quest to reverse teacher shortage

TOPEKA — Byron Lewis was a student at Topeka High School when allowed to use study hall to read to kindergartners at his old elementary school. It was the first time Lewis — now an elementary school teacher in the Turner district — thought a career in education could be in his future. He earned an education degree at Kansas State University and was introduced to programs that urge men of color to enter the profession. Statewide, it’s just not enough. Entering the fall 2022 academic year, there were an estimated 1,500 teacher vacancies in Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Loss hits hard, GriefShare hopes to help

The loss of a loved one is hard, but a successful program in St. Joseph aims to help people overcome their grief. GriefShare has been going for a number of years in St. Joseph. The program will return in February but will kick off this Sunday with the Loss of Spouse seminar.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph woman injured after rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Freightliner tractor driven by James M. Peterson, 52, Manhattan, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the downtown St. Joseph exit. The vehicle changed lanes...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

State cost share will help two St. Joseph road projects

Two different road projects in St. Joseph are being assisted in funding thanks to a cost share initiative from Governor Mike Parson. The 75-million dollars proposed by the governor were approved during the previous legislative session. Northwest Missouri District Engineer Marty Liles the funds help provide assistance in building roads...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas public defense agency struggles with lack of workers

TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Proposed Kansas abortion bill seeks to undo state protections

TOPEKA — A recently introduced bill would bring the abortion fight to the county and city level, allowing local government to limit access to reproductive health care. The latest in a series of attempts to restrict abortion, Senate Bill 65 would give cities and counties the right to enact stricter laws on abortion than current state law. Sen. Chase Blasi, R-Wichita, introduced the bill without putting his name on it as a sponsor.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas governor to outline agenda for skeptical lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is preparing to outline what she is likely to call a middle-of-the-road agenda for a Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature that already expects to ditch much of what she'll propose in favor of more conservative ideas on taxes and education. Kelly was scheduled...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police report progress in attempting to fill vacancies

Progress might just be coming as the St. Joseph Police Department attempts to fill more than 20 vacancies on the force. Interim Police Chief Dave Hart reports the department has four rookie officers beginning course work in the Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western State University. The department is also looking at two others enrolled in the academy, which began its latest course Wednesday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

State reports death at St. Joseph prison

The Missouri Department of Corrections says an offender died at Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center Thursday morning. According to the department of corrections, 59-year-old Jerry McGinnis was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m. McGinnis was serving two seven-year sentences for possession of a controlled substance, a seven-year sentence for forgery,...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Rural economy growing slowly, headwinds on horizon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI), that was released on Thursday, climbed above the growth neutral threshold, 50.0, for a second consecutive month, according to the monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy. Economist Ernie...
NEBRASKA STATE
St. Joseph Post

100mph chase: 13-year-old driver, juvenile passenger arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — State troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway in Nebraska. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
KEARNEY, NE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

