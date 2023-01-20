Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MWSU WBB hand No. 5 UCM their first loss, Griffon men drop close game to Mules
The Missouri Western women's basketball team overcame an 11-point second half deficit, came through in the clutch in the fourth quarter and pulled off a 66-63 win over No. 5 and previously undefeated Central Missouri at the MWSU Fieldhouse Saturday. The Griffons (17-4, 11-2 MIAA) got down by nine points...
St. Joseph Post
Kansas educators on quest to reverse teacher shortage
TOPEKA — Byron Lewis was a student at Topeka High School when allowed to use study hall to read to kindergartners at his old elementary school. It was the first time Lewis — now an elementary school teacher in the Turner district — thought a career in education could be in his future. He earned an education degree at Kansas State University and was introduced to programs that urge men of color to enter the profession. Statewide, it’s just not enough. Entering the fall 2022 academic year, there were an estimated 1,500 teacher vacancies in Kansas.
Loss hits hard, GriefShare hopes to help
The loss of a loved one is hard, but a successful program in St. Joseph aims to help people overcome their grief. GriefShare has been going for a number of years in St. Joseph. The program will return in February but will kick off this Sunday with the Loss of Spouse seminar.
St. Joseph woman hospitalized after car overturns
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Melissa R. Fisher, 37, St. Joseph, was westbound at a high rate of speed on U.S. 36 at Interstate 29. The...
St. Joseph woman injured after rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Freightliner tractor driven by James M. Peterson, 52, Manhattan, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the downtown St. Joseph exit. The vehicle changed lanes...
New funding will help in the journey to bring better internet to Missouri
Rural broadband will take a big step after receiving funding from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Gov. Mike Parson announced today that $261 million has been awarded to 60 recipients for projects to expand and improve Internet access across Missouri, including three major northwest Missouri projects. United Services has...
St. Joseph man severely injured in hit and run
A hit and run on 22nd Street in St. Joseph has left a St. Joseph man with serious injuries. St. Joseph police report a vehicle struck the pedestrian on South 22nd Street south of 11th Street Road around midnight. The vehicle left the scene. Police describe the victim as a...
St. Joseph police investigating shooting
St. Joseph police are investigating a shooting early Sunday evening. Police report a person shot from the backyard into the second story of a house at 25th and Faraon. No one was home at the time of the shooting. The suspect is at-large.
State cost share will help two St. Joseph road projects
Two different road projects in St. Joseph are being assisted in funding thanks to a cost share initiative from Governor Mike Parson. The 75-million dollars proposed by the governor were approved during the previous legislative session. Northwest Missouri District Engineer Marty Liles the funds help provide assistance in building roads...
Kansas public defense agency struggles with lack of workers
TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting.
Proposed Kansas abortion bill seeks to undo state protections
TOPEKA — A recently introduced bill would bring the abortion fight to the county and city level, allowing local government to limit access to reproductive health care. The latest in a series of attempts to restrict abortion, Senate Bill 65 would give cities and counties the right to enact stricter laws on abortion than current state law. Sen. Chase Blasi, R-Wichita, introduced the bill without putting his name on it as a sponsor.
Mo. rep. Humane Society work to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important...
Kansas governor to outline agenda for skeptical lawmakers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is preparing to outline what she is likely to call a middle-of-the-road agenda for a Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature that already expects to ditch much of what she'll propose in favor of more conservative ideas on taxes and education. Kelly was scheduled...
St. Joseph police report progress in attempting to fill vacancies
Progress might just be coming as the St. Joseph Police Department attempts to fill more than 20 vacancies on the force. Interim Police Chief Dave Hart reports the department has four rookie officers beginning course work in the Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western State University. The department is also looking at two others enrolled in the academy, which began its latest course Wednesday.
Group of faith leaders sue challenging Missouri abortion law
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of several Missouri faith leaders on the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision asks a court to throw out the state's abortion law, alleging that lawmakers openly invoked their personal religious beliefs in drafting the measure.
State reports death at St. Joseph prison
The Missouri Department of Corrections says an offender died at Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center Thursday morning. According to the department of corrections, 59-year-old Jerry McGinnis was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m. McGinnis was serving two seven-year sentences for possession of a controlled substance, a seven-year sentence for forgery,...
St. Joseph police investigating after body found in car
St. Joseph police report a man has been found dead inside a car parked on the side of the road in the 500 block of South 20th Street. No cause of death has been determined, yet. Police say officers responded to a call about 10:30 Sunday night about a deceased...
Rural economy growing slowly, headwinds on horizon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI), that was released on Thursday, climbed above the growth neutral threshold, 50.0, for a second consecutive month, according to the monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy. Economist Ernie...
St. Joseph man sentenced for crash that claimed life of mother and unborn child
A 30-year-old St. Joseph man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a head-on fatal crash on the Belt Highway a year ago that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Steven Ayala pleaded guilty last month to driving while intoxicated and crashing...
100mph chase: 13-year-old driver, juvenile passenger arrested
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — State troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway in Nebraska. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0