Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
14news.com
EVPL partnering with AARP to provide tax help
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is partnering with AARP to provide tax aide session. According to a press release, people can call or visit any of the following participating EVPL location to schedule an appointment:. EVPL Red Bank: 812.428.8205. EVPL Central: 812.428.8200. EVPL McCollough: 812.428.8236. EVPL...
14news.com
New candidate announces run for Evansville city council
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new candidate has announced his run for Evansville city council. Courtney Johnson says he’s running for city council at large. Johnson made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying he’s excited for this new chapter. Johnson is already known around the city as...
14news.com
Otwell farmer hopes tractor on top of silo becomes area landmark
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jim Whitehead says his tractor on top of a silo has become the talk of the town. He had it put up there a few weeks ago with a crane. Jim says he got the idea from all his drives to Chicago when his daughter lived there about 30 years ago.
14news.com
Senior affordable housing project to break ground Tuesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ground will be broken Tuesday at 40 West Illinois Street for a senior housing community. “Baker Flats” is an $11 million dollar, 52-unit affordable housing project for the 55-plus crowd. “Baker Flats” is the latest redevelopment project in the Jacobsville Neighborhood. It will sit just...
14news.com
Deputies: New York fugitive wanted on rape charge arrested in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Union County after officials say he attempted to avoid prosecution for a rape charge issued in New York. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Miguel Tzoc “groomed” a teenage girl and arranged for the girl to be taken from her home in Guatemala. Officials say after making it across the border and ending up in California, she traveled to New York by bus, where she was united with Tzoc.
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An Evansville Walmart employee sharing what he did when gunshots rang out in the store last week. We’re also learning more about the shooter’s criminal history and how the victim is doing. A mass shooting in California has left at least 10 people dead. Authorities say...
14news.com
Walmart team members showing thanks to law enforcement
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Team members from Walmart brought some donuts to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. The team is showing thanks to law enforcement for all they do to keep the community safe. [Previous: Sheriff Robinson, Mayor Winnecke commend bravery of law enforcement]. This comes after...
14news.com
West side Walmart reopening at 6 a.m. Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Corporate officials say the Walmart Supercenter at 335 S Red Bank Rd. in Evansville will reopen Wednesday at 6 a.m. This comes after the shooting there on Thursday. [Previous: Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed]. [Previous: ‘I didn’t want to die’: Walmart employee outlines panic...
14news.com
Sheriff Robinson, Mayor Winnecke commend bravery of law enforcement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less than an hour after the suspect in an active shooting at Evansville’s west side Walmart was shot and killed, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said the situation could’ve been a lot worse. [Previous story: Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed]. Police say...
14news.com
Fordsville 2-year-old with rare heart birth defect receives care from Norton Children’s Hospital
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - A toddler from Fordsville is getting the proper care he needs for his rare heart birth defect. Chelsea Rusher is the mother of a 2-year-old Baylor Rusher, who was born with a rare birth defect in Spring of 2021. Chelsea says although the road towards health...
14news.com
EPD: Vehicle stolen and office burglarized at Best Value Auto Sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Best Value Auto Sales was burglarized Saturday morning when a vehicle and multiple office items were stolen. Officials say an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible arson at Best Vale Auto Sales Saturday morning. Police say later in the morning the...
14news.com
Petersburg Police Dept. asking for help identifying vehicle in theft investigation
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Petersburg Police Department is asking the public’s help during a theft investigation. According to police, they are turning to the public in helping to identify a vehicle that is suspected in being involved in a theft investigation. Police say if you have any information...
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) -The weather Tuesday morning is partly sunny, it’ll then become mostly cloudy as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Tuesday night will bring light rain mixed with snow late as lows drop into the lower 30s. Breaking news out of Owensboro. Firefighters have the area of 18th and...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a hit and run that led to two separate crashes on Saturday night. Dispatch says crews responded were sent to 1078 North and U.S. 60. for a hit and run. They say there were injuries in that crash.
14news.com
HPD looking for man involved in robbery, cutting victim
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store and cut another man. According to a press release, that happened Monday around 4:21 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers say when they arrived, employees told them a man...
14news.com
Mom: Several surgeries ahead for Walmart shooting victim
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amber Cook is starting the long journey of recovery after she was shot Thursday night at the west side Walmart. We’re keeping in touch with her mom, Jenny Couch, who says Amber had her second surgery on Sunday. [Previous: Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives...
14news.com
Humane Society of Henderson Co. completely full, officials say
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Humane Society of Henderson County say they are looking for help as they have reached their max capacity. According to a social media post, the shelter is full and is planning to bring in another six dogs. They say they are looking...
14news.com
Family of man killed in Muhlenberg Co. tank explosion speaks out
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say. Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say. Walmart employee speaks out after Thursday shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Walmart employee speaks out after Thursday shooting. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST. EPD: Attempted...
14news.com
Wesselman Park reveals long-term improvement plans
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The future plans for Wesselman Park are starting to come together. City leaders unveiled the long-term improvement plans for the park Monday. Park improvements include; adding hundreds of trees, 10 acres of green space and two and half miles of trails. Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says...
14news.com
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested two people on drug and counterfeiting charges on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for two men that were said to be intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store. Police identified...
