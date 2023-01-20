Read full article on original website
Rocky, Montana Tech, Carroll athletes honored for indoor track exploits
Indoor track standouts from Rocky Mountain College, Montana Tech and Carroll College were chosen by the Frontier Conference Monday as the athletes of the week. Abby Clark of Tech and Sydney Little Light of Rocky were the recipients on the women's side. Brett Glaser of Carroll and Jackson Wilson of Rocky were the honorees for the men.
