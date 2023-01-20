This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink

Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Mexican restaurant to open in former Bond Street Social space
A new Mexican restaurant that will mix food with live music is scheduled to open its first Baltimore location this year, with its owners aiming to revive the former Bond Street Social space in Fells Point. The Wave Group, a Virginia- and D.C.-area restaurant partnership, will open Baja Tap at...
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘Food for Thought’ exhibition to open at Baltimore Museum of Industry next month
An exhibition opening next month at the Baltimore Museum of Industry will encourage visitors to ponder the impact of food insecurity and hear the stories of Baltimore school food and nutrition workers. The “Food For Thought” exhibition will open Feb. 10 at the BMI and will remain open through the...
Owner of Walker-Daniels apartments responds to tenants' claims of poor living
People living in the Walker-Daniels Apartment building have been calling out for help for over a year, with concerns not only for their health but also their safety.
One-Eyed Mike's to go on the auction block
BALTIMORE -- A staple restaurant and bar in Fells Point is hitting the auction block.In a post on Facebook, Akbar Vaiya, the owner of One-Eyed Mike's announced that he intended to sell his restaurant— and did not make the decision to sell it lightly. Vaiya expressed gratitude to the restaurant's Grand Marnier members and said restaurant staff looked forward to seeing nearly all of its 3,500 Cordon Rouge members in the weeks leading up to the auction, which takes place next month. "It is my hope that the next owner will continue to grow our Grand Marnier Club and enjoy the culture that comes along with it," the owner said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page.The restaurant will remain open for the next few months under the direction of the same staff—even after the close of the auction, Vaiya said.
Wbaltv.com
9 'Wick Squad' drug gang members indicted, linked to crimes in west Baltimore
Gang members who call themselves the "Wick Squad" are indicted in connection with violence in west Baltimore, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced Monday morning. A nine-month joint investigation resulted in the arrests of nine people, the recovery of 11 illegal firearms that include ghost guns, hundreds of caps of fentanyl and cocaine and packaging material.
Randallstown scratch off player wins $2 million
Marylanders win big in scratch offs. The biggest was in Randallstown where someone claimed a two million dollar prize last week.
ghostcultmag.com
Grim Reefer Fest 2023 Books Bongzilla, Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, and More!
Baltimore’s annual Grim Reefer Fest has announced its full lineup for the upcoming event. Baltimore, MD on Saturday, April 29th, 2023. Heading up the bill are Bongzilla, with Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, False Gods, Sun Voyager, Faith in Jane, Holy Fingers, and Blightbeast! Tickets are $35 in adv and $50 at the door and can be purchased directly at the link below.
newsmemory.com
We tried a luxury overnight bus from D.C. to Nashville
In the wake of holiday travel interruptions and airline “meltdowns,” we thought maybe it was time to try something different in the new year. Enter the luxury overnight bus from new service, Napaway. The idea of taking an overnight bus ride rather than a flight might sound. laughable...
foxbaltimore.com
Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
wypr.org
What’s with those “The Greatest City In America” benches?
The paint is worn thin, but the message is still there, a puzzling declaration from a foggy past. At some point in history, someone decided to emblazon the city’s public benches with the hyperbolically proud slogan: Baltimore – The Greatest City in America. Where’d this over-the-top motto come from? And how’d it end up on all those benches? Baltimore Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas teams up with Aaron Henkin to find the answers.
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
southbmore.com
Levy Taking Over Food and Beverage Operations at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Last week the Baltimore Orioles announced hospitality company Levy will replace Delaware North as the food and beverage partner at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. In a press release, the team said, “Levy’s team will welcome fans with new signature offerings highlighting the iconic tastes of Baltimore and the Chesapeake Bay, upgraded technology to allow faster and frictionless check-out options, and new culinary training opportunities for up-and-coming hospitality talent.”
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Wbaltv.com
Eagles coming to Baltimore as part of 'Hotel California' concert tour
The Eagles are packing their bags and heading to Baltimore. LiveNation announced the iconic 1970s rock band is bringing its "Hotel California" tour to the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena at 8 p.m. on April 8. Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, and general admission sales start...
The Jewish Press
Rebbitzen Chana Weinberg and Rav Moshe Yechiel Halevi Epstein
The twenty-eighth of Teves is the yahrzeit of Rebbitzen Chana Weinberg (1927-2012). Born in Lithuania, where her father, Rav Yaakov Yitzchok Ruderman, was studying in kollel, they moved to the United States in 1930. First to New Haven, where her grandfather was mashgiach in a yeshiva, and then to Cleveland where he founded a yeshiva. In 1933 the Rudermans moved to Baltimore where her father had been offered a rabbinical position which he accepted on condition that he also open a yeshiva.
Wbaltv.com
Sunday Gardener: Valley View Farms previews the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this special edition of Sunday Gardener, we head down to the Baltimore Convention Center for the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show. We are joined by Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms as she tells us about the show, and shows us some of the plants available from the different suppliers.
foxbaltimore.com
$8,000 reward offered in Edmondson Village Shopping Center shooting that left teen dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in the death of Deanta Dorsey. Dorsey was killed when 5 students were shot at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center earlier this month. Baltimore City Police say two gunmen were...
VIDEO: Group’s “Magnet Fishing” Hobby Cleans up Baltimore Harbor
A Baltimore man has a brave mission to find out what we’ve always wondered: just what is down there on the bottom of the Inner Harbor?. Evan Woodard uses a powerful magnet like a fishing pole to haul thousands of pounds of metal out of the Harbor. His recent finds have stirred up strong reactions on Instagram—including, notably, a barnacle-covered handgun.
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
