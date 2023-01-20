Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
The Beautiful Restored Train Station In Oregon That’s Now An Exquisite Place To Dine
Dining out should always be an enjoyable time, but not often when picking a place to dine do we consider a unique or historic place. With a dining experience you won’t soon forget The Waterfront Depot restaurant located on the Siuslaw River in Florence is as unique and rich in history as it gets.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
yachatsnews.com
Yachats “Swifty” group seeks funding to expand its aid to migrating birds, builds website, launches video
YACHATS — While their winged tenants are wintering in warmer climes, a local group of bird-lovers is expanding to provide more nesting boxes for some migrating species. Thanks to the efforts of SWIFTY — Swallows In Flight to Yachats — tree swallows, violet-green swallows, chickadees and purple martins may find more housing options in the spring when they return from Central and South America and the American South.
kezi.com
Thousands without power for several hours in west Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- More than 6,000 people in west Eugene were without electricity, according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s outage map. According to EWEB on January 23, 6,157 customers lost power for a few hours. The affected area was wide, spanning between west Fifth Avenue, Bailey Hill Road, Chambers Street, and neighborhoods in the southwest hills. EWEB says the outages were first reported at about 3:30 p.m.
KVAL
Eugene Mayor: 'I am disturbed and devastated by the news out of Monterey Park'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has released a statement regarding the Monterey Park shooting over the weekend in California. In her statement, she says she is "disturbed and devastated by the news" of the mass shooting and that her "heart is with the victims." She states that...
orangemedianetwork.com
Pair of fires strike near and on OSU campus over the weekend
Two residential buildings in Corvallis were evacuated due to fire alarms over the weekend, with one reportedly sustaining damage in a fire. The first incident began on the night of Jan. 20 at Sierra Student Apartments, on SW Washington Ave. According to Scott Bremmer, a second-year electrical engineering major at...
kqennewsradio.com
BEACH HAZARDS MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 1:00 p.m. Monday through Tuesday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a high to extreme risk of sneaker waves is expected. These are waves that run usually higher up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. The Statement applies...
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man
One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
nbc16.com
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
KVAL
ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
yachatsnews.com
Highway 101 paving north of Newport this week means 20-minute delays
NEWPORT – Allow some extra time if you are driving between Newport and Depoe Bay this week. Motorists will be delayed up to 20 minutes over a three-mile section of U.S. Highway 101 as an Oregon Department of Transportation contractor repaves the road damaged by slides during recent storms. The project is from milepost 133 to milepost 136.
kezi.com
Oregon State Pinball Championship returns after two-year hiatus
EUGENE, Ore – For the first time in two years, the Oregon State Pinball Championships is making a grand return, and it's happening in Eugene. The top 24 players in Oregon all have a chance at the $5,000 prize. Many players like Adam Jones are excited the championship is...
kugn.com
World’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale March 25th, 2023!
The World’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale presented by Goodwill Industries of Lane and South Coast Counties. Date, Location, and Time: March 25th, 2023, at the Lane Events Center (796 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402) from 9 am to 4 pm. BOOK YOUR SPACE: Register is CASH ONLY at...
yachatsnews.com
Fire destroys abandoned house Sunday north of Yachats
YACHATS – U.S. Highway 101 three miles north of Yachats was closed for nearly two hours Sunday night as firefighters from three departments fought a blaze that destroyed an abandoned house. The one-story house at 7610 N. Highway 101 had been neglected for years and half of it was...
Oregon women's basketball lands commitment from Lane Community College's Bella Hamel
The Ducks landed a commitment from local junior college player Bella Hamel on Monday evening. A 5-foot-9 guard, Hamel has spent the past three years starring at Lane Community College in Eugene. She announced her commitment on social media to become the fourth member of the school's 2023 recruiting class.
Eugene city council schedules work session to hear terms of land swap that will pave way for new Oregon football indoor practice facility
Oregon athletics may soon have the go ahead to begin rerouting Leo Harris Parkway and construction for a new indoor football practice facility. After more than six months, the Eugene city council has scheduled a work session Monday night during which the outline of terms for the proposed land swap between the city and University of Oregon that will be used to reroute Leo Harris Parkway in order to accommodate maintaining two outdoor practice fields in addition to the proposed 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility, which was announced in Oct. 2021 with the goal of completion in 2024.
KCBY
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
Emerald Media
The students who stayed
One of the most anticipated parts of winter break for students is the opportunity to return home from campus and celebrate the holidays with their family and friends. However, for some students, it can be a struggle to figure out where to spend the four-week stretch. For some students who...
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
