The Staten Island Advance

New York City snow: National Weather Service details how much is expected to fall in mid-week storm

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mid-week winter weather system is expected to deliver New York City its first measurable snowfall of the season. After dodging multiple storms that pounded other parts of the state with consistent snow coverage, conditions now appear likely for at least some snow to fall on the five boroughs and break the ongoing second-longest drought in the city’s history.
Time Out New York

NYC may actually get snow this week!

New York City is on its 320th day without snow—a historic record as the third-longest snowless streak in NYC— but the streak may finally end on Wednesday, according to weather reports. According to the National Weather Service, there’s a chance of snow on Wednesday, with about 1 to...
CBS New York

Red Alert: NYC's first chance for measurable snow Wednesday

Alert: We have a Red Alert for light snowfall, followed by moderate to heavy rain Wednesday. We expect to see a coating to an inch of snow around New York City, with higher amounts north and west. Advisories: Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Morris, northern Passaic, Sussex and Orange counties for 1 to 4 inches of snow. A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for Sullivan and Ulster counties for 4-plus inches of snow.Forecast: Tuesday will be breezy but a little brighter, with highs in the 40s. The winds diminish Tuesday night, with temps falling into the 30s and...
pix11.com

Snow, rain may mix around New York City: NY, NJ weather forecast

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to move through the New York and New Jersey area and offshore into the Canadian Maritimes by later Monday. Folks can expect rain showers early in the morning, mixing with wet snow, especially north and west of the city. Temperatures will remain fairly steady with a high of 41 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.
The Staten Island Advance

National Weather Service: No snow in the forecast for NYC, but wet weekend predicted

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – While parts of New York will see snowfall this coming week, Staten Island will see more rain than anything. Staten Islanders should expect a partly cloudy Saturday night with lows around 32. Temperatures will increase to mid-40s for Sunday, with an 80% chance of rain precipitation mainly after 4 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts.
nymetroweather.com

Accumulating snow possible in NYC on Wednesday as a complex storm approaches

Nope, that’s not a typo. Forecast model guidance has come into agreement on the track of a midweek storm system that could bring periods of snow to the NYC Metro before a change to rain. The intricacies of the system – including the timing and intensity of precipitation before the change to rain – are still uncertain and will ultimately determine just how impactful the storm system is.
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Heavy rain overnight, windy in New York City

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff say heavy pockets of rain overnight until the early morning hours on Monday. OVERNIGHT: WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain, heavy at times around midnight. Tapers to drizzle by 5AM. Temps hold near 45 degrees. Wind gusts 20-30 mph after midnight. MONDAY: WEATHER TO...
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Payday Awaits People Across New York

Millions and millions of dollars are just waiting to be claimed by someone in New York. All it takes is a dollar and a dream. The jackpot for the Powerball has passed the half-a-billion dollar mark and is currently sitting at $502 million dollars. That means someone in New York could get themselves a massive payday if they take home the jackpot.
pix11.com

Hudson Valley could see a snowy Sunday

It was another seasonably cold day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures struggled to break the 40-degree mark in many locations. It was another seasonably cold day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures struggled to break the 40-degree mark in many locations. Keep an umbrella handy in NY, NJ. Rain...
PIX11

Tri-state forecast: storm to bring rain over the weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend is going to start out very nicely, but a storm brings the rain for the latter half. Some inland areas to the north will also deal with a bit of a wintry mix as temperatures will be cold enough. Toward the middle part of next week, another potent storm […]
fox5ny.com

NYC's homeless are filling JFK Airport

NEW YORK - A number of travelers and staff members say they are noticing that the number of homeless living inside JFK Airport in Queens is rising. A flight attendant told FOX 5 NY that a popular destination for the homeless is the walkway between the air train and Terminal 5 because it is heated. On a cold winter’s day, you can find anywhere from 5-10 individuals taking shelter.
KRMG

Obnoxiously loud car? A traffic camera might be listening

NEW YORK — (AP) — After the relative quiet of the pandemic, New York City has come roaring back. Just listen: Jackhammers. Honking cars and trucks. Rumbling subway trains. Sirens. Shouting. Over the years, there have been numerous efforts to quiet the cacophony. One of the latest: traffic...
