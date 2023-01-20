Alert: We have a Red Alert for light snowfall, followed by moderate to heavy rain Wednesday. We expect to see a coating to an inch of snow around New York City, with higher amounts north and west. Advisories: Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Morris, northern Passaic, Sussex and Orange counties for 1 to 4 inches of snow. A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for Sullivan and Ulster counties for 4-plus inches of snow.Forecast: Tuesday will be breezy but a little brighter, with highs in the 40s. The winds diminish Tuesday night, with temps falling into the 30s and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO