Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and Arrest
'Bloody' Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in Bronx
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last Week
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore Show
New York City snow: National Weather Service details how much is expected to fall in mid-week storm
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mid-week winter weather system is expected to deliver New York City its first measurable snowfall of the season. After dodging multiple storms that pounded other parts of the state with consistent snow coverage, conditions now appear likely for at least some snow to fall on the five boroughs and break the ongoing second-longest drought in the city’s history.
New York snow: AccuWeather graphics show timing of upcoming winter storm for parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Winter weather on the horizon for New York is expected to begin mid-week, with northern sections of the state at a higher chance for continued snowfall. An AccuWeather forecaster said precipitation is expected to affect the five boroughs beginning Wednesday morning, though accumulation may not...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Snow Storm to Unleash in Northeast This Week; Detroit, Significant Travel Disruptions Expected
The weather in the Northeast will be colder this week as heavy snow, and strong winds would unload, especially in Detroit and Portland. It is best to stay updated with the weather conditions this week if you plan to travel. Wearing a layered winter coat is a must. Last week,...
First Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Midweek Storm Taking Aim On Region
Just as a complex system that brought a mix of rain and sleet, and as much as a foot of snow or more in some spots moves east, the first projected snowfall totals have released for a second storm on track for the Northeast midweek. It's due to arrive Wednesday,...
NYC may actually get snow this week!
New York City is on its 320th day without snow—a historic record as the third-longest snowless streak in NYC— but the streak may finally end on Wednesday, according to weather reports. According to the National Weather Service, there’s a chance of snow on Wednesday, with about 1 to...
natureworldnews.com
Rain, Snow To Unload in Portions of Northeast This Week; Snowfall To Unfold in New York, Michigan
The latest weather forecast said the Northeast would experience light to moderate snow and rain this week. Snowfall is forecast to unload in New York City and Michigan. Residents and motorists in the Northeast should bring an umbrella and raincoat protection as rounds of rain will unload starting Monday. Light...
Red Alert: NYC's first chance for measurable snow Wednesday
Alert: We have a Red Alert for light snowfall, followed by moderate to heavy rain Wednesday. We expect to see a coating to an inch of snow around New York City, with higher amounts north and west. Advisories: Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Morris, northern Passaic, Sussex and Orange counties for 1 to 4 inches of snow. A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for Sullivan and Ulster counties for 4-plus inches of snow.Forecast: Tuesday will be breezy but a little brighter, with highs in the 40s. The winds diminish Tuesday night, with temps falling into the 30s and...
pix11.com
Snow, rain may mix around New York City: NY, NJ weather forecast
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to move through the New York and New Jersey area and offshore into the Canadian Maritimes by later Monday. Folks can expect rain showers early in the morning, mixing with wet snow, especially north and west of the city. Temperatures will remain fairly steady with a high of 41 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.
National Weather Service: No snow in the forecast for NYC, but wet weekend predicted
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – While parts of New York will see snowfall this coming week, Staten Island will see more rain than anything. Staten Islanders should expect a partly cloudy Saturday night with lows around 32. Temperatures will increase to mid-40s for Sunday, with an 80% chance of rain precipitation mainly after 4 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts.
nymetroweather.com
Accumulating snow possible in NYC on Wednesday as a complex storm approaches
Nope, that’s not a typo. Forecast model guidance has come into agreement on the track of a midweek storm system that could bring periods of snow to the NYC Metro before a change to rain. The intricacies of the system – including the timing and intensity of precipitation before the change to rain – are still uncertain and will ultimately determine just how impactful the storm system is.
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Heavy rain overnight, windy in New York City
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff say heavy pockets of rain overnight until the early morning hours on Monday. OVERNIGHT: WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain, heavy at times around midnight. Tapers to drizzle by 5AM. Temps hold near 45 degrees. Wind gusts 20-30 mph after midnight. MONDAY: WEATHER TO...
