Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buttesports.com
Saints End Orediggers Streak 84-77
HELENA, Mont. – No. 12 Montana Tech’s nine game win streak came to an end as the Carroll College Saints got their second straight victory 84-77. The Orediggers (18-3, 6-2) had their worst shooting performance since the opening game of the season shooting just 36.8% from the field finishing their three-game road trip.
buttesports.com
Saints Run by Orediggers 72-46
HELENA, Mont. – No. 18 Carroll College (15-5, 6-1) won their fourth straight game running past Montana Tech 72-46 in the P.E. Center. The Orediggers (6-11, 2-5) dropped their third straight road game. Tech had the first points on the board and held the lead halfway through the first...
buttesports.com
Butte swims to 3rd place finish
Both the Butte High Boys and Girls swam to 3rd place at the Butte High School Invite. There were some great swims. The girls only 1st place finish was from Senior, Alex Kovnesky, in the 200 freestyle. Freshman, Olivia Thurmond, who swam a best time in the 50 free to take 4th. She also swam a best time in the 100 fly by 2 seconds to take 3rd. Junior, Lily Jaksha, took 6th in the 100 free, and 9th in the 200IM. Junior, Joci Petroni, took 4th in the 200 free, and 5th in the 100 back. Freshman, Tatum Trefts, swam a best time in the 100 breast to capture 5th. 8th grader, Nimalka De Alwis, dropped 4 seconds in the 100 free to take 9th.
buttesports.com
Maroons make it 10 straight with win on road
The Butte Central Maroons just keep winning. The Maroons traveled to play a very tough Hamilton Broncs team Saturday and they did just that and then some winning by a double-digit margin. Dougie Peoples had a near perfect night from the field, as he shot 3-5 from deep, 3-4 from...
NBCMontana
Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history
HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
NBCMontana
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star
HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
NBCMontana
Home set to be demolished as Butte battles urban decay
BUTTE, Mont. — We’ve been telling you for weeks about issues with urban decay in central Butte, where residents say dilapidated homes have become hotbeds for squatting and criminal activity. Neighbors are awaiting action on several properties. One demolition, at 724 Placer Street, which previously suffered an electrical...
montanarightnow.com
Armed robbery of Butte motel sends man to prison for seven years
MISSOULA — A Butte man who admitted to brandishing a shotgun while robbing a motel in Butte was sentenced today to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Luther Norman Whaley, 60, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to...
Comments / 0