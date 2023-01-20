Both the Butte High Boys and Girls swam to 3rd place at the Butte High School Invite. There were some great swims. The girls only 1st place finish was from Senior, Alex Kovnesky, in the 200 freestyle. Freshman, Olivia Thurmond, who swam a best time in the 50 free to take 4th. She also swam a best time in the 100 fly by 2 seconds to take 3rd. Junior, Lily Jaksha, took 6th in the 100 free, and 9th in the 200IM. Junior, Joci Petroni, took 4th in the 200 free, and 5th in the 100 back. Freshman, Tatum Trefts, swam a best time in the 100 breast to capture 5th. 8th grader, Nimalka De Alwis, dropped 4 seconds in the 100 free to take 9th.

BUTTE, MT ・ 17 HOURS AGO