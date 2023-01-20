Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Related
KULR8
Buzzer-beater puts MSU-Northern men over Rocky Mountain College in triple-OT thriller
BILLINGS — Zackry Martinez scored four points in the final five seconds, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to help give Montana State-Northern's men's basketball team a wild 86-84, triple-overtime win over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at the Fortin Center. With his Lights team inbounding at their own...
KULR8
Little Light and Wilson Named Frontier Conference Track Athletes of the Week
WHITEFISH, Mont., Jan 23, 2023- The Frontier Conference announced the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week Monday, in which Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson earned Track Athletes of the Week awards for the second consecutive week. Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, Montana was named women’s indoor...
KULR8
MSU Billings men's hoops' perfect league start ends at hands of Seattle Pacific
SEATTLE — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team's perfect start to conference play came to an end Saturday as Seattle Pacific defeated the Yellowjackets 72-59. MSUB (14-5 overall, 8-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) had been amid the men's team's best start to a GNAC season since it joined the league for the 2007-08 season, but the Falcons (13-5, 8-1) held the Jackets to 5-for-29 (17.2%) 3-point shooting on the day to give the visitors their first GNAC loss of the season.
KULR8
Fast start helps MSU Billings women's hoops upset No. 5 Western Washington
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team utilized a rapid start and a do-it-all night from Scobey grad Kortney Nelson to upset No. 5 Western Washington in a 73-61 win Saturday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The second-placed Yellowjackets (16-4 overall, 7-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) handed the...
KULR8
Big Block, Sizzling Slam featured in Super 8 Plays of the Week
Check out the playmakers in the latest edition of the Super 8 Plays of the Week. Featuring Billings Central, Billings West, Billings Skyview, Hardin and Miles City.
KULR8
Billings Mustangs tab Matt Allen as new general manager
BILLINGS, Montana – After completing a thorough national search, the Billings Mustangs announced today that Matt Allen has been named the club’s new General Manager. In that position, Allen will oversee the team’s staff and day-to-day operations, while continuing to grow the game of baseball in southern Montana and give back to the Billings community. Allen replaces outgoing General Manager Gary Roller, who recently announced his retirement after eighteen years at the Mustangs’ helm.
KULR8
Buzzer-Beater lifts Fillies over J-hawks
JOLIET--Both the Joliet boys and girls were looking to find their rhythm headed into tournament time against Shepherd. The girls were up first, and it was a great crowd. The Fillies got out to a big lead in the first half, but Joliet closed that gap heading into the half, and trailed by only a few.
KULR8
Montana State Billings' Bradley Graves sets school indoor hurdles record
BOZEMAN — Bradley Graves, a sophomore from Ballantine, broke the Montana State Billings indoor track and field 60-meter hurdles record at the Bobcat Challenge on Saturday. Graves finished in 8.41 seconds to best the record previously set by Austin Lindquist in 2017 at 8.51. Graves finished second in the field Saturday.
KULR8
Build Montana wins its second national award
BILLINGS, Mont. - An educational program in Billings designed towards heavy equipment and workforce initiatives won its second national award. The Build Montana program received the Lester J. Heath award from the Associated Equipment Distributors during the first week of January in Chicago, a release on behalf of the Montana Contractors Association said.
KULR8
Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings
BILLINGS, Mt: The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students to...
KULR8
The Great Rockies Sportshow highlights outdoor activities for Billings community
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Great Rockies Sportshow hosts different activities educating attendees about the great outdoors. "You can pass down your own outdoor heritage," said Bill Reier, the Producer of the Great Rockies Sportshow. "Whether it's your love of hunting, fishing and camping, it's great stuff that people can pass down to their own children."
KULR8
Billings Police Department swears three MSUB alumni
BILLINGS, Mont. - "Montana State University Billings criminal justice alumni Madison Larchick, Devin Proudfit, and Justin Hanes were sworn into the Billings Police Department last September. Prior to becoming officers, the three alumni completed academic internships with the Billings Police Department. All three were former students of MSU Billings, with...
KULR8
RiverStone Health hosting a free medical directives workshop
BILLINGS, Mont. - "RiverStone Health invites you to a free workshop on advance medical directives from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the first-floor Community Room at Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway. Get answers to your questions about ensuring that your healthcare wishes are followed if...
KULR8
'Worth its weight in gold:' First Billings Fire Department mobile response team up and running
BILLINGS, Mont. - The first Billings Fire Department mobile response team is up and running. So far, the team has responded to about 360 calls. "We were able to finally get the first team up and running December 1," Fire Chief Pepper Valdez said. "We're very excited about it because it's been worth its weight in gold."
KULR8
Montana Family Farms:Family of farmers in Broadview are optimistic for the future of the agriculture industry
BILLINGS, Mont. - Farmers face the risk of weather every year, trying to estimate what it could be. "We plan for the future, but it's always unpredictable," said Gary Broyles, a farmer in Broadview. "Weather is always risky. You can be fortunate in a dry year, and happen to be...
KULR8
Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo
BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
Comments / 0