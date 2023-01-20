ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KULR8

MSU Billings men's hoops' perfect league start ends at hands of Seattle Pacific

SEATTLE — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team's perfect start to conference play came to an end Saturday as Seattle Pacific defeated the Yellowjackets 72-59. MSUB (14-5 overall, 8-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) had been amid the men's team's best start to a GNAC season since it joined the league for the 2007-08 season, but the Falcons (13-5, 8-1) held the Jackets to 5-for-29 (17.2%) 3-point shooting on the day to give the visitors their first GNAC loss of the season.
SEATTLE, WA
KULR8

Fast start helps MSU Billings women's hoops upset No. 5 Western Washington

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team utilized a rapid start and a do-it-all night from Scobey grad Kortney Nelson to upset No. 5 Western Washington in a 73-61 win Saturday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The second-placed Yellowjackets (16-4 overall, 7-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) handed the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Mustangs tab Matt Allen as new general manager

BILLINGS, Montana – After completing a thorough national search, the Billings Mustangs announced today that Matt Allen has been named the club’s new General Manager. In that position, Allen will oversee the team’s staff and day-to-day operations, while continuing to grow the game of baseball in southern Montana and give back to the Billings community. Allen replaces outgoing General Manager Gary Roller, who recently announced his retirement after eighteen years at the Mustangs’ helm.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Buzzer-Beater lifts Fillies over J-hawks

JOLIET--Both the Joliet boys and girls were looking to find their rhythm headed into tournament time against Shepherd. The girls were up first, and it was a great crowd. The Fillies got out to a big lead in the first half, but Joliet closed that gap heading into the half, and trailed by only a few.
JOLIET, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings' Bradley Graves sets school indoor hurdles record

BOZEMAN — Bradley Graves, a sophomore from Ballantine, broke the Montana State Billings indoor track and field 60-meter hurdles record at the Bobcat Challenge on Saturday. Graves finished in 8.41 seconds to best the record previously set by Austin Lindquist in 2017 at 8.51. Graves finished second in the field Saturday.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Build Montana wins its second national award

BILLINGS, Mont. - An educational program in Billings designed towards heavy equipment and workforce initiatives won its second national award. The Build Montana program received the Lester J. Heath award from the Associated Equipment Distributors during the first week of January in Chicago, a release on behalf of the Montana Contractors Association said.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings

BILLINGS, Mt: The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students to...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

The Great Rockies Sportshow highlights outdoor activities for Billings community

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Great Rockies Sportshow hosts different activities educating attendees about the great outdoors. "You can pass down your own outdoor heritage," said Bill Reier, the Producer of the Great Rockies Sportshow. "Whether it's your love of hunting, fishing and camping, it's great stuff that people can pass down to their own children."
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Police Department swears three MSUB alumni

BILLINGS, Mont. - "Montana State University Billings criminal justice alumni Madison Larchick, Devin Proudfit, and Justin Hanes were sworn into the Billings Police Department last September. Prior to becoming officers, the three alumni completed academic internships with the Billings Police Department. All three were former students of MSU Billings, with...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

RiverStone Health hosting a free medical directives workshop

BILLINGS, Mont. - "RiverStone Health invites you to a free workshop on advance medical directives from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the first-floor Community Room at Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway. Get answers to your questions about ensuring that your healthcare wishes are followed if...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo

BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
