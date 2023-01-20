SEATTLE — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team's perfect start to conference play came to an end Saturday as Seattle Pacific defeated the Yellowjackets 72-59. MSUB (14-5 overall, 8-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) had been amid the men's team's best start to a GNAC season since it joined the league for the 2007-08 season, but the Falcons (13-5, 8-1) held the Jackets to 5-for-29 (17.2%) 3-point shooting on the day to give the visitors their first GNAC loss of the season.

