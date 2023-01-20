Woman arrested in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash could stand trial

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman arrested for mowing down several people along the Las Vegas Strip in 2015 could soon be headed to trial.

Lakeisha Holloway may be on track to stand trial, after being examined by a medical doctor, according to new online court records on Thursday.

Lakeisha Holloway in court in 2019. (KLAS)

Holloway was previously ruled mentally incompetent but during a court-ordered status check a trial date is being targeted for the summer.

She originally pleaded not guilty to felony charges after the crash.

Metro police said Holloway had her 3-year-old daughter in the car with her when she drove her car into crowds not once, but several times.

The December 2015 crash killed Jessica Valenzuela, a mother of three young children from Arizona, and injured 37 others, police said.

According to court documents, Holloway is facing 71 counts including murder with the use of a deadly weapon, child abuse/neglect, and numerous counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Her scheduled trial was delayed in 2019 and again in 2020 due to her mental condition.

During a jailhouse interview in 2019, Holloway told 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy she doesn’t remember when she plowed into the pedestrians on the Las Vegas Strip, but she does remember some of the aftermath of what happened.

“All I remember is a body hitting my windshield, ok, blink out, and then I come back to and there are people banging on my car,” Holloway said. “I blink out, I come back to, and I see a red light but my windshield is scrambled because it’s broken.”

Metro detectives said Holloway had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.

