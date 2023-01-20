ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Woman arrested in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash could stand trial

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYprm_0kL3yiEQ00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman arrested for mowing down several people along the Las Vegas Strip in 2015 could soon be headed to trial.

Lakeisha Holloway may be on track to stand trial, after being examined by a medical doctor, according to new online court records on Thursday.

Lakeisha Holloway in court in 2019. (KLAS)

Holloway was previously ruled mentally incompetent but during a court-ordered status check a trial date is being targeted for the summer.

I-Team: Woman accused of causing deadly Strip crash after allegedly driving car into crowds speaks

She originally pleaded not guilty to felony charges after the crash.

Metro police said Holloway had her 3-year-old daughter in the car with her when she drove her car into crowds not once, but several times.

The December 2015 crash killed Jessica Valenzuela, a mother of three young children from Arizona, and injured 37 others, police said.

According to court documents, Holloway is facing 71 counts including murder with the use of a deadly weapon, child abuse/neglect, and numerous counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Her scheduled trial was delayed in 2019 and again in 2020 due to her mental condition.

During a jailhouse interview in 2019, Holloway told 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy she doesn’t remember when she plowed into the pedestrians on the Las Vegas Strip, but she does remember some of the aftermath of what happened.

“All I remember is a body hitting my windshield, ok, blink out, and then I come back to and there are people banging on my car,” Holloway said.  “I blink out, I come back to, and I see a red light but my windshield is scrambled because it’s broken.”

Woman accused of plowing car into visitors on Las Vegas Strip found incompetent to stand trial

Metro detectives said Holloway had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 6

Lori Woo
4d ago

It's about time she is tried by a jury. Its been quiet since it happened and not much about the victims. Horrible what she did and it never made sense why she was here. She was in a borrowed car and drove from Oregon and her and her daughter were sleeping in the car.

Reply
6
doooh
4d ago

she decided to take the risk , the risk to others and the risk to herself and now she needs to accept the consequences which should be incarceration for decades !!!

Reply
4
 

8 News Now

8 News Now

