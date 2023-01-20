ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former CU Buffs, others to be honored by Sportswomen of Colorado

Several Colorado Buffaloes and others from the area are being honored by the Sportswomen of Colorado. This week, the SWOC announced its list of honorees for the 49th annual awards celebration, which will take place on March 12 at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center. The SWOC is honoring women,...
Offense sputters as No. 24 CU Buffs women fall at No. 4 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – Eleven of Colorado’s first 12 shots Sunday were off the mark. The Buffaloes got a bit better from there, but the start set the tone for a 62-49 loss to Stanford at Maples Pavilion. No. 24 CU (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12) played with the fourth-ranked Cardinal...
Women’s basketball: CU Buffs slip, but remain in AP Top 25

Following Sunday’s loss to Stanford, the Colorado women’s basketball team dropped slightly, but remained in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the second consecutive week. CU fell one spot to No. 25 in this week’s poll, which was released Monday. The Buffs collected 56 points to edge...
Game day notes: Jalen Gabbidon looks to bolster CU Buffs’ D in return to rotation

Jalen Gabbidon very soon will be back in action. Whether that happens on Sunday afternoon, when Colorado hosts Washington State (4 p.m., ESPNU) in a Pac-12 Conference battle, remains to be seen. Regardless, the former Yale standout is set to return to the action soon after missing the past six games due to a right knee injury suffered on Dec. 29 at Stanford.
Colorado men’s basketball looks to small goals in hopes of ending slide against WSU

With the postseason hopes of the Colorado men’s basketball team teetering on the brink amid a three-game losing streak, the Buffaloes’ struggles have originated from plenty of sources. Tops among them, however, has been the inattention to detail that has led CU to suffer a glut of turnovers one night, only to struggle defensively the next night.
