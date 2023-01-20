Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
What we learned as Kuminga shines in Warriors' loss to Nets
SAN FRANCISCO -- As fans all across Chase Center streamed the 49ers' playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys on their phones and roared at the final score, the Warriors watched a win slip out of their hands on Sunday night. After leading by 12 points at halftime, the Warriors were...
NBC Sports
Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning
The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why it’s difficult to play defense in NBA now
Steve Kerr has always been open to discussing the NBA's evolution. The Warriors coach elaborated on the coaching growth over the years during a December interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. Kerr appeared on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" Wednesday, where the conversation led to him analyzing the lack of...
NBC Sports
Winners, loser from Rui Hachimura trade to Lakers
The first action of trade season goes down and thirsty Lakers fans get a little juice — Los Angeles trades for solid wing depth in a player it can re-sign this offseason. All it cost was a guy on the edge of the rotation and some second-round picks. On the other side, the Wizards… do something.
NBC Sports
Wizards trade Hachimura to Lakers, acquire Nunn
WASHINGTON -- Rui Hachimura was excused from Monday's Wizards practice for personal reasons and now we know why. The former ninth-overall pick has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for veteran guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, the team announced. The news broke Monday and ends...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Ex-Cowboys DE goes on amazing rant about Hurts and Eagles
If you need a good pro-Eagles pep talk or rallying cry ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, allow me to direct you to a rant from none other than a former Dallas Cowboy-turned-ESPN analyst. It sounds insane, but trust me. Marcus Spears has become one of the better, sharper voices...
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC Sports
Why Kittle expects 49ers-Eagles clash to be 'cold and violent'
SANTA CLARA — The road to the Super Bowl runs through the streets of Philadelphia. The 49ers do not expect a lot of brotherly love on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would not want it any other way. “I know how...
NBC Sports
Purdy 'thankful' to be part of storied 49ers-Cowboys rivalry
The 49ers' storied rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys goes back decades, and Brock Purdy just helped write the latest chapter with Sunday's 19-12 win in the NFC Divisional Playoff. And once the tight, one-score game finally had come to an end, the rookie quarterback took some time to look around...
NBC Sports
Ex-Bruins star Milan Lucic throws haymakers in epic fight vs. Mathieu Olivier
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic is 34 years old, but he's still one of the best fighters in the NHL. The latest example came Monday night when Lucic squared off with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier. It was a short but very entertaining fight as both players landed some huge punches.
NBC Sports
Cowboys' own Twitter account roasts Dak after 49ers loss
Late Sunday night, as a large swath of the football internet was cackling at the Dallas Cowboys for once again getting bounced from the postseason, the team itself decided to join the chorus. The Cowboys' official Twitter account fired off this tweet just before midnight on Sunday night, a couple...
NBC Sports
Kuminga focused on being positionless force for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- During Jonathan Kuminga's eight-game absence with a sprained right foot from Jan. 2 through Jan. 19, the 20-year-old's eyes were locked in left, right, up and down. He didn't focus from the bench on one player or one position in particular. Why?. Because he wants to be...
NBC Sports
On fire! Kings tie NBA record with 12 first-quarter 3s vs. Grizz
SACRAMENTO -- The Kings might not miss again. Sacramento caught fire Monday night and knocked down an incredible 12 3-pointers in the first quarter of its clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center. Those 12 makes tied the all-time NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a single...
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Message to NFC was loud and clear
Playoff games are normally wrought with anxiety, close-fought contests that are one-score contests deep into the fourth quarter. At halftime on Saturday, the Eagles' lead in their divisional round matchup vs. the Giants was so big that I decided to unload my dishwasher. It was a start-to-finish lambasting of the...
NBC Sports
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans
There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the prospect of the Packers trading Rodgers this offseason is "a real possibility." If Rodgers has indeed played his final game in green and gold, his exit could have an impact on a pivotal offseason for the division rival he has owned since 2008.
NBC Sports
Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury
There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
NBC Sports
Everything you need to know about new Wizard Kendrick Nunn
The Washington Wizards traded fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in exchange for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks. Los Angeles signed the 27-year-old to a two-year mid-level exception contract in August of 2021, meaning the Wizards will have Nunn through the remainder of this season for $5.25 million. The three draft picks Washington acquired in the trade are second-rounders in 2023 (via Chicago), 2028 and 2029.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics searching for big man on NBA trade market
Frontcourt depth is important in the NBA playoffs when the game slows down and things like halfcourt defense and rebounding become even more critical to winning games. And it sounds like the Boston Celtics are looking to upgrade in that area ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Chris Haynes...
NBC Sports
Beverley trolls ‘Dame Time’ during Lakers comeback, Lillard fires back
Patrick Beverley was being Patrick Beverley. The Trail Blazers were in control Sunday night against the Lakers — Portland won the second quarter 45-13 and led by 25 at the half — then the wheels came off. Or, the Lakers showed a lot of grit (or a little of both if you are being accurate). During that comeback, Beverley was trolling Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.
