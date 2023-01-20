J-M-U football season tickets for the 2023 season are now on the market. The university says with the school headed into its second year of top-tier play at the F-B-S level, season ticket seating has been realigned to better reflect the seating location in relation to the price point. To keep it simple – the higher the cost, the better the seat.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO