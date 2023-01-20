Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police share video of suspicious person in Summerlin backyard
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is showing a scary video on social media. The footage shared on Twitter shows a man wearing a mask sneaking into a local backyard when a sensor light scares him off. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Flags to...
Fox5 KVVU
DA reviewing charges after man found dead in car
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street Jan. 21 around 5:35 a.m. Police said the man was declared deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators learned the victim was...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Man killed by unknown suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man died in a shooting that resulted from a fight in the southeast Las Vegas valley over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Officers arrived to the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police committee approves $3.5 million to settle two lawsuits
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will pay more than $3.5 million to settle two lawsuits filed against the department recently. The Fiscal Affairs Committee for LVMPD voted Monday to approve $1.81 million and $1.75 million in settlement payments to Richard Dickman and Jasmine King, respectively. Richard...
FOX 28 Spokane
Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada aired the results of the investigation of the November 2020 police killing of a man in a vehicle after he shot two women dead in an apartment, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy who died in gunfire as police approached their vehicle. Monday’s hearing about the Henderson shooting suggested that Jason Neo Bourne shot the boy several times, including in the head, after police opened fire into the vehicle. It wasn’t clear if any of the 27 shots that police fired struck the boy. Police say Bourne had shot and killed the boy’s mother and a housekeeper, and the family lawyer says the boy’s 16-year-old sister remains a paraplegic from her wounds.
8newsnow.com
Update: Stolen hot air balloon found
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It carries 16 passengers, is worth $175,000 and is filled with 400 pounds of flammable gas. It’s a hot air balloon and its owners say it was stolen from a Las Vegas backlot Monday. “It was an open flatbed trailer, around 18 feet long...
VIDEO: Firefighters douse flaming car near downtown Las Vegas
The car pulled over to the right side of U.S. 95 southbound near Las Vegas Boulevard and burst into flames around 7:45 a.m. Regional Transportation Commission traffic cameras captured the fire totally engulfing the vehicle.
jammin1057.com
‘Driverless’ Car Kills 77-Year-Old Las Vegas Man
Tragedy struck a local Las Vegas home when a 77-year-old man was the victim of an unfortunate, freak car accident. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department, a “driverless” car rolling down a driveway killed a 77-year-old man. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday around 1 p.m. near the 2000 block of Quarry Ridge Street near Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive. The incident started when the man exited his 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which was parked in the driveway.
Fox5 KVVU
EVIDENCE: Suspect spoke to others over texts, calls about killing of man left in barrel in southeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In evidence presented to a grand jury, prosecutors shared their case against Ryan Bentley, who they say is behind a grisly murder. Evidence shared with the grand jury included pictures where investigators say the murder took place and the bullet holes through a garage door continuing through to the outside of a home.
iheart.com
Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company
Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
Shooting at southeast Las Vegas valley gas station leaves 1 dead, no arrest made
Metro police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Las Vegas valley gas station that left one man dead.
Man found dead in vehicle with gunshot wound in central Las Vegas valley
A man was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
KTNV
LVMPD: 77-year-old dies in crash involving 'driverless vehicle' near Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 77-year-old man was dragged by a vehicle after he left the driver's seat. On Sunday afternoon, police said a vehicle was parked in a driveway in front of 2052 Quarry Ridge Street. This is near the intersection of Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue.
news3lv.com
Tree planting ceremony planned on anniversary of North Las Vegas crash that killed 9
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The lone survivor of a deadly North Las Vegas crash that killed nine last year is now organizing an event honoring the victims on the one-year anniversary. A tree dedication ceremony commemorating the nine lives lost in last year's crash will be held on Sunday,...
Man killed by driverless car after it rolls down driveway dragging him with it in west Las Vegas valley
A 77-year-old man was killed by his own vehicle after it rolled down a driveway dragging him with it, police said.
8newsnow.com
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las Vegas valley apartment complex
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police. 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las …. One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in...
Man found dead in a vehicle near Downtown Las Vegas
At approximately 5:35 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of a man who was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street.
Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
Fox5 KVVU
Grand jury evidence in killing of man found in barrel
Suspect spoke to others over texts, calls about killing of man left in barrel in southeast Las Vegas. A 911 call was released along with other grand jury exhibits showing handguns and what appear to be bullet holes in motorcycles. Prosecutors argued three Hells Angels may have attacked the Vagos in retaliation for a Hells Angel killed in California.
Residents on high alert after series of burglaries in west Las Vegas valley area
A series of burglaries on the west side of the Las Vegas valley are being investigated by Metropolitan police.
Comments / 0