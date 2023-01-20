ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Fox5 KVVU

DA reviewing charges after man found dead in car

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street Jan. 21 around 5:35 a.m. Police said the man was declared deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators learned the victim was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man killed by unknown suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man died in a shooting that resulted from a fight in the southeast Las Vegas valley over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Officers arrived to the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police committee approves $3.5 million to settle two lawsuits

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will pay more than $3.5 million to settle two lawsuits filed against the department recently. The Fiscal Affairs Committee for LVMPD voted Monday to approve $1.81 million and $1.75 million in settlement payments to Richard Dickman and Jasmine King, respectively. Richard...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada aired the results of the investigation of the November 2020 police killing of a man in a vehicle after he shot two women dead in an apartment, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy who died in gunfire as police approached their vehicle. Monday’s hearing about the Henderson shooting suggested that Jason Neo Bourne shot the boy several times, including in the head, after police opened fire into the vehicle. It wasn’t clear if any of the 27 shots that police fired struck the boy. Police say Bourne had shot and killed the boy’s mother and a housekeeper, and the family lawyer says the boy’s 16-year-old sister remains a paraplegic from her wounds.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Update: Stolen hot air balloon found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It carries 16 passengers, is worth $175,000 and is filled with 400 pounds of flammable gas. It’s a hot air balloon and its owners say it was stolen from a Las Vegas backlot Monday. “It was an open flatbed trailer, around 18 feet long...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

‘Driverless’ Car Kills 77-Year-Old Las Vegas Man

Tragedy struck a local Las Vegas home when a 77-year-old man was the victim of an unfortunate, freak car accident. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department, a “driverless” car rolling down a driveway killed a 77-year-old man. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday around 1 p.m. near the 2000 block of Quarry Ridge Street near Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive. The incident started when the man exited his 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which was parked in the driveway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company

Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Grand jury evidence in killing of man found in barrel

Suspect spoke to others over texts, calls about killing of man left in barrel in southeast Las Vegas. A 911 call was released along with other grand jury exhibits showing handguns and what appear to be bullet holes in motorcycles. Prosecutors argued three Hells Angels may have attacked the Vagos in retaliation for a Hells Angel killed in California.
LAS VEGAS, NV

