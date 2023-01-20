Caltrans Traffic Advisory for Merced County: Single Lane Closure Required for Repair Work on Northbound State Route 99 on January 20, 2023

Read full article on original website
Caltrans Update on Highway 140 Closure in Mariposa County from Rockslide on the Merced River Canyon Route to Yosemite - Crews Begin Hauling Material Out Today
UPDATE #3: Crews To Begin Hauling Material Off State Route 140. One-way Traffic Control Targeted to Begin Middle of Next Week. January 22, 2023 – MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues to make progress clearing a rockslide that occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023, temporarily closing State Route 140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County.
Residents of 55+ community in Merced County face difficulty cleaning up after floods
Nearly two weeks after floods devastated communities in Merced County, recovery efforts continue. FEMA crews were on the ground Monday, registering people for assistance.
Update | Fatal Car Accident on Gurr Road and Shippee Road in Merced County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a head-on collision on Gurr Road in Merced County on the morning of Thursday, January 19, 2023. The roadway crash occurred shortly before 10:40 a.m. on South Gurr Road in the vicinity of Shippee Road, officials said. Details on the Head-On Collision...
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Has Been Approved For Those Impacted By the Damaging December and January Storms
Benefits available to affected individuals in seven counties. January 24, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians in Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin counties who have been impacted by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that started on December 27, 2022 can now file for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).
Wind advisory warns of 60 mph gusts in parts of Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Sunday morning for most of the Bay Area and portions of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito Counties. North to northwest winds are forecast to be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. In higher elevations and near mountain gaps and passes wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph. The advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday. Drivers should exercise caution and unsecured objects should be tied down. Power outages due to downed tree limbs are possible. The recent storms have saturated the soil, creating a higher likelihood of downed trees, according to the advisory.Additionally, a coastal flood advisory remains in effect because of King Tides, which are forecast through Monday at 3 p.m.The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to the low 50s.Sunday night's forecast calls for mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s.
Interest Rate Reprieve Bolsters California December 2022 Home Sales, C.A.R. Reports - Median Sold Price of Existing Single-Family Homes in Mariposa County Declines to $359,000
Existing, single-family home sales totaled 240,330 in December on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, up 1.1 percent from November and down 44.1 percent from December 2021. December’s statewide median home price was, $774,580 down 0.4% percent from November and down 2.8% percent from December 2021. For the year as...
Fatal Crash on Bacon Road and Jackson Road in Stanislaus County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal auto accident on Bacon Road near Salida in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The fatal motor vehicle crash occurred at Bacon Road and Jackson Road shortly after 4:10 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Fatal Accident on...
Shooting in North Fork Results in Arrest of North Fork Man and Oakhurst Man, Madera County Sheriff's Office Reports
January 23, 2023 - Madera County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) officials report on Saturday, January 21, 2023 around 8:00 P.M., the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call for service regarding some type of verbal disturbance. While on the line with the reporting party, dispatchers heard what they believed to be the sound of a gun shot.
Mariposa County December 2022 Unemployment Rate of 4.5% Increases .1% from November - Leisure and Hospitality Adds 30 Employees Year-Over-Year
January 23, 2023 - Mariposa County December 2022 unemployment rate of 4.5% increases .1% from November 2022's revised rate of 4.6%. The Mariposa County December 2022 unemployment rate of 4.5% decreases 1.3% from December 2021's unemployment rate of 5.8%. Mariposa County employment was up 210 employees in December 2022 with...
Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto
The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
Red Cross volunteers needed for flood recovery efforts in Merced County
The American Red Cross is offering assistance to those impacted by the widespread flooding in Merced County.
Mariposa County Superior Court Announces Current Job Opening for Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner
Superior Court of the State of California County of Mariposa. Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner. (.2 full-time equivalency) January 23, 2023 - The Mariposa Superior Court is pleased to invite qualified candidates to submit an application for an Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner. Please refer to the attached flyer links below for more information or visit the Court’s website at www.mariposacourt.org.
Mariposa County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda for Tuesday, January 24, 2023
(PDF - Opens a new window.) OR simply call: Call 1 (224) 501-3412, Access code 380-677-133.
Yosemite Mariposa County Tourism Bureau Announces Mariposa Named Finalist for USA Today 10Best Travel Award for Best Small-Town Cultural Scene for Second-Straight Year
January 23, 2023 - Yosemite Mariposa County Tourism Bureau officials report the charming town of Mariposa, Ca. is in the national spotlight again for a cultural scene that residents and returning visitors alike know is among the best in the United States. On Monday, January 23, Mariposa was named as...
DUI checkpoint being conducted in Modesto on Friday
(KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday. – Above video: Double fatal collision began as robbery “DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” the police department wrote in a news release. “The primary […]
Man arrested for suspected DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is turning to the community Sunday with the following reminder: Don’t drink and drive. According to Madera Police, Agustin Zarate was arrested early Sunday morning after an officer spotted him driving in the 200 block of S. Lake Street. Officers say he was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol.
Turlock, Calif., Installs License Plate Cameras to Curb Crime
(TNS) — Since well before back-to-back fatal shootings in downtown Turlock, plans have been in motion to employ technology to help solve crime in the city. Chief Jason Hedden said the city by March will install license plate reader cameras (LPRs) at six intersections. The cameras not only record activity at the intersections but scan license plates to identify stolen or wanted vehicles that travel through them and instantaneously send alerts to officers.
Oakdale officers respond to homicide call that turned out to be swatting
It was a frightening and then frustrating call for law enforcement near Oakdale. Someone reported a homicide Saturday, alerting Oakdale police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office. Officers showed up at a house on Criolla Court, only to find out it was a case of swatting.
Man shot in North Fork, 2 men arrested and jailed, police say
NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County Sheriff’s deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday night, and arrested two men in connection with the shooting. The Sheriff’s Department says it received a call around 8:00 p.m. alerting them to a verbal disturbance in the 33000 block of Peckinpah Acres Drive. At the same […]
Modesto man arrested, charged with manslaughter after hit-and-run pedestrian collision
A fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Modesto on Tuesday night is being investigated by Modesto Police Department's traffic safety unit. The department said that a 65-year-old woman was hit by a GMC Yukon while walking across Prescott Road just south of Standiford Avenue in Modesto and died on the scene.
