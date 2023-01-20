ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Brian Anthony Lopes with Weichert, Realtors' Jersey City Exchange Place Office Recognized for Sales Achievements

 4 days ago
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Performance in December

Joe Cubias, regional president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Downtown office, a top sales team and a top sales associate were recognized for outstanding performance in December. Weichert’s Jersey City Downtown office, which is managed by Robert Sanchez, had the most listings in the Weichert sales region,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

West New York encourages residents to apply for ANCHOR program

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is urging residents to apply for the NJ Division of Taxation’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program. Governor Phil Murphy and the State of NJ recently extended the application deadline to February 28. The town along...
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne officials present absorption rate study results

Bayonne city officials have formally presented the results of the much-anticipated absorption rate study to the public. The study was commissioned by the City Council at the request of Mayor James Davis back in July of 2022. After the study was commissioned, La Pelusa announced in November that it had concluded and the results and that the data was promising.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Mayor Bhalla invites residents to first public engagement session on 800 Monroe Resiliency Park

Residents will be invited to participate in several public engagement sessions on the city’s newest resiliency park located at 800 Monroe Street. The 1.43-acre property will part of the city’s effort to reduce floods and provide open space amenities for residents. The property was acquired through the land swap agreement known as the Monarch Settlement Agreement.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken landlords and tenants frustrated with new rent control ordinance

Landlords and tenants in Hoboken were charged up against changes to the 50-year-old Rent Control proposed ordinance at the Jan. 18 City Council meeting. According to the ordinance intended to amend the city’s current Chapter 155 rental control laws, it would clarify various provisions, including how properties that fall under the legal status of rent control are legally calculated, and if those units or properties would fall under an exemption.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen Walmart reopens after $18 million remodeling

The North Bergen Walmart held a grand reopening, or “regrand opening” as they called it on Friday, Jan. 13. The North Bergen Walmart opened on Jan. 28, 2010 and employs thousands of local employees, serving hundreds of thousands of customers. The reopening follows a huge $18 million, seven-month remodeling project that transformed the space.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City will be hosting events related to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jersey City will host the following events. 38th Annual Rev. Dr.Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Shabbat Services. A jewish temple in Jersey City will be hosting the 38th Annual Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Kabbalat Shabbat Services at Temple Bethe-El. The event...
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne Division of Recreation gets $1 million for Buddy Baseball Field of Dreams

The Bayonne Division of Recreation has been awarded $1 million federal grant to renovate its special needs baseball field. Mayor James Davis has announce the Division of Recreation has been awarded a $1 million grant for the Special Needs Baseball League, known as Buddy Baseball. The money will see the overhaul of the league’s baseball field, known as the Field of Dreams, located at 11th Street and Avenue E.
Hudson Reporter

Assemblyman Pedro Mejia will not seek re-election

Assemblyman Pedro Mejia of the current 32nd Legislative District has officially announced that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming June Democratic Primary. Appointed to the seat in 2018 following the resignation of former Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, Assemblyman Mejia of Secaucus is currently serving his third full term. According to Mejia, he is the first Dominican-American to serve in the New Jersey State Legislature.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Vainieri chairs Board of Commissioners for seventh consecutive term

The Hudson County Board of Commissioners elected Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, who represents North Bergen and Secaucus, as chairman again at its re-organization. meeting on January 5. He is also the Chairman of the Hudson County Democratic Organization. The day after the meeting, Vainieri took to social media to post a...
Hudson Reporter

Councilmembers approve $2.1 million in renovations aiding homeless community

In city hall this week, a vote on a lease agreement allocating $2.1 million towards renovations for a homeless shelter was at the forefront of debate among council members. With an 8-1 vote, Ward C Councilmember Richard Boggiano opposed the agreement between the Jersey City Housing Authority, Garden State Community Development Corporation and the City of Jersey City for property at 514 Newark Avenue.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

First African American woman set to become chief medical officer

Ije Akunyili, is set to make history as the first African American woman to become Chief Medical Officer at the Jersey City Medical Center. “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the residents of Hudson County and continuing to provide safe, innovative, efficient, and equitable care,” said Akunyili. “It is a true privilege to lead the clinical effort at Jersey City Medical Center and to create sustainable health outcomes for our community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
