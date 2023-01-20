Brian Anthony Lopes with Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office Recognized for Sales Achievements

Landlords and tenants in Hoboken were charged up against changes to the 50-year-old Rent Control proposed ordinance at the Jan. 18 City Council meeting. According to the ordinance intended to amend the city’s current Chapter 155 rental control laws, it would clarify various provisions, including how properties that fall under the legal status of rent control are legally calculated, and if those units or properties would fall under an exemption.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO