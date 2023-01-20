Brian Anthony Lopes with Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office Recognized for Sales Achievements

Read full article on original website
Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associate Recognized for Sales Achievements in December
Joe Cubias, regional president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in December. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume and shared top honors for having the...
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Performance in December
Joe Cubias, regional president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Downtown office, a top sales team and a top sales associate were recognized for outstanding performance in December. Weichert’s Jersey City Downtown office, which is managed by Robert Sanchez, had the most listings in the Weichert sales region,...
Hudson Reporter
West New York encourages residents to apply for ANCHOR program
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is urging residents to apply for the NJ Division of Taxation’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program. Governor Phil Murphy and the State of NJ recently extended the application deadline to February 28. The town along...
Waterfront Commission denies assemblyman’s appeal to keep longshoreman job
The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor has denied a motion to reconsider the recent removal of Bayonne’s State Assemblyman for the 31st Legislative District William Sampson from the waterfront as a longshoreman and revocation of his crane operator license. Sampson had been employed as a port worker at...
Hudson progressives run for seats in county government
All nine Hudson County Commissioner seats are up for re-election in 2023. Primary Election Day for the Democrats is June 6, and the winners would usually go on to handily defeat Republican candidates in the “deep blue” Hudson County. But this year a handful of progressive candidates will...
Officials want to add suicide prevention signs on Bayonne Bridge
Following a recent suicide, officials want to put up extra security and other prevention measures on the Bayonne Bridge. First Ward City Councilman Neil Carroll proposed the idea at the January City Council meeting. Carroll made a motion to direct the Law Department to address a letter to the Port...
Bayonne officials present absorption rate study results
Bayonne city officials have formally presented the results of the much-anticipated absorption rate study to the public. The study was commissioned by the City Council at the request of Mayor James Davis back in July of 2022. After the study was commissioned, La Pelusa announced in November that it had concluded and the results and that the data was promising.
Craig Guy continues to name top campaign staff in bid for County Executive
Craig Guy has announced he has hired Julietta Vogt to serve as his campaign manager in the race for Hudson County Executive. Guy is the chief of staff of outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise, who will retire when his term is up. Guy cites Vogt’s extensive experience working as executive...
Mayor Bhalla invites residents to first public engagement session on 800 Monroe Resiliency Park
Residents will be invited to participate in several public engagement sessions on the city’s newest resiliency park located at 800 Monroe Street. The 1.43-acre property will part of the city’s effort to reduce floods and provide open space amenities for residents. The property was acquired through the land swap agreement known as the Monarch Settlement Agreement.
Hoboken landlords and tenants frustrated with new rent control ordinance
Landlords and tenants in Hoboken were charged up against changes to the 50-year-old Rent Control proposed ordinance at the Jan. 18 City Council meeting. According to the ordinance intended to amend the city’s current Chapter 155 rental control laws, it would clarify various provisions, including how properties that fall under the legal status of rent control are legally calculated, and if those units or properties would fall under an exemption.
North Bergen Walmart reopens after $18 million remodeling
The North Bergen Walmart held a grand reopening, or “regrand opening” as they called it on Friday, Jan. 13. The North Bergen Walmart opened on Jan. 28, 2010 and employs thousands of local employees, serving hundreds of thousands of customers. The reopening follows a huge $18 million, seven-month remodeling project that transformed the space.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City will be hosting events related to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jersey City will host the following events. 38th Annual Rev. Dr.Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Shabbat Services. A jewish temple in Jersey City will be hosting the 38th Annual Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Kabbalat Shabbat Services at Temple Bethe-El. The event...
Hudson Reporter
Bayonne Division of Recreation gets $1 million for Buddy Baseball Field of Dreams
The Bayonne Division of Recreation has been awarded $1 million federal grant to renovate its special needs baseball field. Mayor James Davis has announce the Division of Recreation has been awarded a $1 million grant for the Special Needs Baseball League, known as Buddy Baseball. The money will see the overhaul of the league’s baseball field, known as the Field of Dreams, located at 11th Street and Avenue E.
Assemblyman Pedro Mejia will not seek re-election
Assemblyman Pedro Mejia of the current 32nd Legislative District has officially announced that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming June Democratic Primary. Appointed to the seat in 2018 following the resignation of former Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, Assemblyman Mejia of Secaucus is currently serving his third full term. According to Mejia, he is the first Dominican-American to serve in the New Jersey State Legislature.
Hudson Reporter
Vainieri chairs Board of Commissioners for seventh consecutive term
The Hudson County Board of Commissioners elected Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, who represents North Bergen and Secaucus, as chairman again at its re-organization. meeting on January 5. He is also the Chairman of the Hudson County Democratic Organization. The day after the meeting, Vainieri took to social media to post a...
Dense Magazine Launches Jersey Art Book Fair in Jersey City
Dense Magazine has announced the first ever Jersey Art Book Fair, coming to Jersey City January 28–29, 2023. Set in the state where the offset press was first invented, Jersey Art Book Fair is a two-day event that celebrates the broad art form of bookmaking with all lovers of art, design and visual storytelling in print.
Jersey City and Hoboken were top cities in support of LGBTQ+
Jersey City and Hoboken were among the cities ranked highest in LGBTQ+ friendliness, according to a report issued by the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights advocacy group. The organization released its yearly Municipal Equality Index (MEI), evaluating cities based on municipal law, policies and services...
Bayonne Division of Recreation to begin Youth Book Club
The Bayonne Division of Recreation has announced the start of a Youth Book Club. The club will be open for Bayonne residents in 6th, 7th, 8th Grade. The Club will meet twice a month at the Bayonne Community Museum, located at 229 Broadway, on Thursdays from 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Councilmembers approve $2.1 million in renovations aiding homeless community
In city hall this week, a vote on a lease agreement allocating $2.1 million towards renovations for a homeless shelter was at the forefront of debate among council members. With an 8-1 vote, Ward C Councilmember Richard Boggiano opposed the agreement between the Jersey City Housing Authority, Garden State Community Development Corporation and the City of Jersey City for property at 514 Newark Avenue.
First African American woman set to become chief medical officer
Ije Akunyili, is set to make history as the first African American woman to become Chief Medical Officer at the Jersey City Medical Center. “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the residents of Hudson County and continuing to provide safe, innovative, efficient, and equitable care,” said Akunyili. “It is a true privilege to lead the clinical effort at Jersey City Medical Center and to create sustainable health outcomes for our community.
