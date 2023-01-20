Read full article on original website
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
Abbeville woman dies in Lafayette crash
The crash happened at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.
WAFB.com
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.
A Baton Rouge DJ never expected to end up in a hospital, unable to walk after a fun night out in the city, but violence and gunfire inside a lounge Saturday left Michael Henderson, who performs under the name DJ Revv, and 11 others hurt. Deputies looking for two vehicles...
KPLC TV
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
WDSU
4 arrested for involvement of the case of LSU student who was hit by a car and killed
Four suspects have been arrested for the involvement of the case of the Lousiana State University student who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month. According to East Baton Rouge Police Department, a 17-year-old juvenile and Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, are being accused of...
kadn.com
Woman's body found is likely 3rd Lafayette homicide of year
Authorities are investigating what is believed to be Lafayette's third homicide of the year. A woman's body was found Monday in a home in the 200 block of Prairie Lane in Lafayette. That discovery is being called a suspicious death. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies on the scene told News 15...
EBRSO: LSU Student Raped Before She Was Struck By Car and Killed, 4 Arrested
Authorities arrested four individuals Monday (Jan. 23) in the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks who was later hit and killed by a vehicle after being left in a neighborhood nearby. According to WBRZ, Kaivon Washington, 18 (below), and an unnamed 17-year-old (not pictured) have both been arrested and booked...
wbrz.com
Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday. The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This is a developing...
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested In Crash That Killed Three From Southern's Human Jukebox
A man is in custody on suspicion of driving the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three members of the Human Jukebox Marching Band. Louisiana State Police say 63-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta was arrested on January 12 and faces three counts of negligent homicide. The three Southern University students were...
kadn.com
Armed robber on the loose in Iberia Parish
News release Monday from Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.... Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m. and unknown white male entered the Valero Corner Store located...
Opelousas Police Department arrest several minors after vehicle stolen
After investigating a stolen vehicle complaint, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) arrested several minors.
theadvocate.com
At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning. Well, now know why a helicopter landed this morning near Bill Dotson Stadium and there was no medical emergency on the campus of Acadiana High. According to...
Sunday Morning Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead, Police Investigating
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette has left one victim dead and police searching for a suspect. Just before noon on Sunday, shots rang out in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lafayette, and the Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene. When they got there, officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after body found on Prairie Lane
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found on Prairie Lane. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Prairie Lane in Lafayette around 11:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a suspicious circumstances call. A woman’s body was found in the area, KATC reports. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating the case as a homicide.
brproud.com
Homicide investigation underway in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a homicide, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD). LPD said that around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, LPD responded to the 100 block of Railroad St. in reference to shots fired. After responding to the...
KPLC TV
One dead in Bell City homicide
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
WAFB.com
Police provide updates on mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub (Full News Conference)
Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling for lawmakers to convene a special session to address the homeowner’s policy crisis across Louisiana. Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left...
brproud.com
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Sheriff Deputy accused of extortion of inmate
MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana deputy sheriff who worked at a jail is accused of extortion from an inmate. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff, David Dauzat says one of his booking officers was arrested on Monday. He says Hope Theriot, of Simmesport, La., was arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office and booked into the parish jail.
