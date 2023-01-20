Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Smoke alarm keeps mobile home fire from displacing Pasco owner
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a minor mobile home fire off of Road 84 just after 6 p.m. on January 23. The damage was contained to a small area of the home, leaving it safe for the owner to stay in tonight, according to Public Information Officer Ben Shearer.
nbcrightnow.com
RFD investigating possible arson at senior apartment complex
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Fire and Police were dispatched to the Tri-Cities Terrace Apartments around 2:30 a.m. on January 24 for a fire alarm. Residents of the apartment complex for senior citizens reported seeing smoke and flames. According to an RPD press release the sprinkler system in the building did its...
nbcrightnow.com
SWAT standoff in Yakima closed several roads
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:18 p.m. These roads are now cleared and the standoff is cleared, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. JANUARY 24, 2023 9:13 a.m. A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Blvd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
nbcrightnow.com
N. 1st St in Yakima reopened after suspicious object cleared
YAKIMA, Wash.- N. 1st Street is reopened and the suspicious object situation has been resolved according to the Yvette Inzunza of the YPD. The object was found to be inert by the Army firing center explosive ordinance disposal team (EOD). According to Yakima Police Department, officers were called to N....
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
nbcrightnow.com
Regional leaders and politicians react to Yakima shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- Regional politicians are making statements following a shooting that left three people dead and the suspect in a SWAT standoff in Yakima. Statement from Senator Murray (D-Wash.) on Twitter:. "This is heartbreaking and infuriating. Gun violence is an epidemic—it's happening in every community. My heart is with the...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
FACE Report: Site superintendent run over by backing dump truck
Issued by: Washington State Fatality Assessment and Control Evaluation Program. A 60-year-old site superintendent working for a housing construction contractor was in charge of directing subcontractors and scheduling dump trucks to haul away debris. Two dump truck drivers employed by a recycling company were emptying dumpsters. While one dumpster was being emptied, a 5-gallon bucket of paint spilled onto the street. The superintendent assigned a subcontractor to get sawdust to absorb the paint and told the drivers he was going to direct vehicles away from it. The drivers entered their trucks to pick up the next dumpster located close to the spilled paint. The driver of the first truck drove out of the alley, turned right and parked on the side of the street near the superintendent. The driver of the second truck then turned left onto the street, checked his mirrors and got a hand signal from the superintendent to begin backing up. As he was backing up, he lost sight of the superintendent and ran over him. It is unknown why the superintendent was in the backing zone, or why the driver could not see him. Although the truck’s backup alarm was working, the truck did not have a backup camera, nor was an observer signaling that it was safe to back up. The truck drivers were not trained on backing up at construction sites.
A Tri-Cities woman fell from a moving car. Then the driver shot and killed her, say police
The suspect also shot at a car with witnesses near Wenatchee.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima shooting suspect standoff ongoing
The law enforcement standoff with the suspect believed to be involved in an early morning shooting in Yakima is still going. Images of the suspect have been released.
nbcrightnow.com
Sunday morning garage fire in Kennewick, crews managed to keep it from spreading
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire on 3303 S. Vancouver Pl in Kennewick Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the garage was on fire. Crews were quick to control the fire and kept it from spreading to the rest of the house. According to Battalion...
nbcrightnow.com
Point in time survey to count those experiencing homelessness in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Commerce's Point in Time count is Thursday, January 26. The point in time count aims to provide a physical count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within a geographical area in a given day. According to a Benton County Press Release County...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
nbcrightnow.com
Deadly speeding crash
A driver on River Rd in Yakima is dead after crashing their car and rolling. According to to police the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.
nbcrightnow.com
3 victims and suspect dead after shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 4:25 p.m. The Yakima Police Department has updated that Jarid Haddock, suspected "with pretty good confidence" to be the shooter, died by suicide after calling his mother following the shooting. Based on video, Haddock walked in and shot two people inside the Circle K. There was no...
nbcrightnow.com
Domestic violence emergency centers, services in WA could face large funding drop in 2023
WASHINGTON STATE - Services for domestic violence survivors could face a massive budget cut in 2023, according to a press release from the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WSCADV). State funding is expected to drop 23-30% by July 1, affecting emergency housing options, crisis lines and civil legal assistance for these survivors.
northeastoregonnow.com
Pendleton Inmate Dies in Custody
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, died on Monday, Jan. 23. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
nbcrightnow.com
Newhouse discusses opioid addiction treatments at Ideal Option in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) visited the Ideal Option treatment center in Kennewick on January 23 in an effort to understand what resources are available in the area. Ideal Option reports it has helped over 65,000 patients across 80 office-based medication treatments locations in 11 states. The...
Richland Police: Gunshots at Riverfront Hotel due to intoxicated man
RICHLAND, Wash. – A man was arrested Saturday night after reports of gunshots being heard at a hotel in Richland. Officers with the Richland Police Department were called to 50 Comstock to the Riverfront Hotel after it was reported there were several gunshots heard. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man who they believed was...
Comments / 0