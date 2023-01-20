Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Apple Wants to Manufacture 25% of Its IPhones in India, Minister Says
Apple is targeting manufacturing 25% of all of its iPhones in India, Piyush Goyal, the country's commerce and industry minister said, up from between 5%-7% currently. Last year, Apple began assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in India. It was the first time Apple produced its latest model in India so close to its launch.
NBC San Diego
Microsoft Announces New Multibillion-Dollar Investment in ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI
Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft on Monday...
NBC San Diego
Charts Suggest Investors Should Ignore ‘Crypto Cheerleaders' and Stick With Gold, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to stay away from crypto despite bitcoin’s recent gains and instead look to gold. Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, continued to gain on Monday as investors continued to bet that the Federal Reserve will ease its pace of interest rate cuts or stop them altogether.
NBC San Diego
Amazon Expands Air Cargo Service to India Even as Company Cuts Costs
Amazon is launching its dedicated Amazon Air cargo service in India, the service's first market in Asia. Amazon is expanding its in-house logistics arm even as CEO Andy Jassy looks to cut costs elsewhere inside the company. Amazon on Monday announced it's bringing its air cargo operations to India, marking...
NBC San Diego
Apple Ramped Up Lobbying Spending in 2022, Outpacing Tech Peers
Apple grew its lobbying spend the most last year compared to its peers, according to public disclosures. But Amazon topped the tech giants with total spending at $19.7 million. Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft spent nearly $69 million lobbying the federal government in 2022. Apple ramped up its lobbying...
NBC San Diego
Uber Freight Cuts 150 Jobs, About 3% of the Unit's Head Count
Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. Uber Freight has laid off 150 employees, or about 3% of the segment's total...
NBC San Diego
DOJ Files Second Antitrust Suit Against Google, Seeks to Break Up Its Ad Business
The U.S. Justice Department filed its second antitrust lawsuit against Google in just over two years, this time targeting its advertising business. It's the first Google lawsuit filed under the Biden administration. It comes soon after reports that DOJ Antitrust Division chief Jonathan Kanter had been cleared to work on...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Wobble as Wall Street Attempts to Build on Back-To-Back Gains
Stocks fell Tuesday as investors struggled to build on a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37 points, or 0.1%. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite traded flat. Earnings season continued Tuesday with results from 3M and...
NBC San Diego
Google CEO Defends Job Cuts in Animated Town Hall as Employees Demand Clarity on Process
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and executive leaders addressed employee questions at a town hall meeting on Monday after last week's job cuts. "I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai said. He said executive bonuses are getting cut. Days after Google announced the largest round...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Pull Back Even as Flash PMI Data Shows Return to Growth for Euro Zone
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Tuesday with investors digesting the latest flash purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone in January. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3% by early afternoon, with basic resources shedding 1.2% while insurance stocks added...
NBC San Diego
Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After Market Close
Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. Analysts have taken down their estimates because of flagging PC sales and concerns about Azure business growth. Microsoft's stock trades for about 26 times earnings. Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the close of regular trading on Tuesday.
NBC San Diego
Singapore's 15 Fastest-Growing Jobs for 2023, According to LinkedIn
Jobs that help companies digitize and grow amid economic volatility are on the rise in Singapore, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical jobs and health-care professionals in Asia — among other jobs expected to expand hiring well into 2023.
Comments / 0