PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Emily Bessoir scored 13 points and No. 9 UCLA beat Washington State 73-66 on Sunday. A 3-pointer by Bessoir with 8:21 remaining in the game gave UCLA an 11-point lead – its largest of the contest. Bessoir hit three of the Bruins’ nine 3-pointers.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO