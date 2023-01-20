ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Murray Ledger & Times

Prohm: ‘We need to play well on the road’

MURRAY — Murray State probably claimed its biggest men’s basketball win so far in its debut season in Missouri Conference play Saturday when it beat an Indiana State team that has led the league much of the season. The 82-73 win at the CFSB Center gave the Racers...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Calloway wrestling welcomes 9 teams to Invite

MURRAY — The action was non-stop Saturday inside Jeffrey Gymnasium on the Calloway County High School campus. However, this had nothing to do with a ball bouncing. There was no sound of a round, orange-colored ball hitting the floor or the distinctive sound of a basketball going through the net. Those are the sounds for which “The Jeff” is most known.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Big score leads to 2nd place at Withrow for Racer riflers

MURRAY — The seventh-ranked Murray State rifle team shot a season-high aggregate of 4721 to finish second at the 2023 Withrow Invitational presented by Lapua Saturday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky. Kentucky claimed the Withrow crown for the fifth-consecutive time, edging the Racers by just...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

SIU makes all the big plays to down Racer women

MURRAY — Entering Friday night’s important Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball matchup with host Murray State, Southern Illinois had not been doing two things particularly well. The Salukis were not hitting 3-pointers at a very high clip. They also were not strong at the foul line.
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer women never get out of starting gate against Mo State

MURRAY — Sometimes, slow starts do not have a big impact on a basketball game. Sunday was not one of those occasions for Murray State in a key Missouri Valley Conference women’s contest with visiting Missouri State. The fact is the host Racers never got out of the starting gate.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Marshall edges Lady Lakers late at The Jeff

MURRAY — Head Coach David Brown’s Calloway County girls’ basketball team entertained Marshall County Friday in a 4th District matchup in front of a raucous Jeffrey Gymnasium crowd and gave the fans their money’s worth. Sayler Lowe’s 23 points and a gritty Calloway defensive effort were...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray State track athletes renew personal, program marks

NASHVILLE — Murray State track and field renew personal and program records on split the weekend with a group traveling to Bellarmine while the pentathletes visiting Vanderbilt, Friday. Jenna Pauly’s pentathlon performance highlighted the weekend. She marked a personal best total of 3,760 points, jumping her up to second...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Mayfield avenges All ‘A’ defeat to Lady Tigers

MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Cardinals on Monday night, 39-18, in a rematch of the semifinal round of the Kentucky All ‘A’ Region 1 Tournament about two weeks ago. Making Monday’s win extra sweet for the Lady Cardinals (12-6) was that...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Dazzling defensive second quarter leads Tigers to rout of CFS

MURRAY —Friday night wasn’t as much of an offensive showcase as the last time Murray High and Christian Fellowship met at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, but the hometown Tigers managed to beat the CFS by a larger margin this time, 77-34, thanks to a blistering second quarter performance.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers in decline with latest report

MURRAY – Murray’s Purpose Church distributed more than 300 pairs of shoes to students at East Calloway Elementary School Monday, kicking off a new program the church’s leaders hope to one day expand to every child in the county.
MURRAY, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Mizzou RB Elijah Young announces transfer commitment

Former Mizzou RB Elijah Young has a new team. Young is heading to Western Kentucky to continue his college football career. Young announced his transfer commitment on social media. Young leaves Mizzou after 3 seasons. He made 28 appearances, logging 66 carries for 333 yards and a touchdown along with...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Autumn Bell Ring Presentation

Christian County High School officially presented grad Autumn Bell with her state championship ring between the 3rd and 4th quarters of Saturday night’s game between Christian County and Hopkinsville. Bell won the state triple jump back in the spring of 2022 at the state track meet. Check out these pics from the presentation.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 24, 2023

Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest

MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
MURRAY, KY
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory

Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

