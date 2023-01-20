Read full article on original website
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Prohm: ‘We need to play well on the road’
MURRAY — Murray State probably claimed its biggest men’s basketball win so far in its debut season in Missouri Conference play Saturday when it beat an Indiana State team that has led the league much of the season. The 82-73 win at the CFSB Center gave the Racers...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway wrestling welcomes 9 teams to Invite
MURRAY — The action was non-stop Saturday inside Jeffrey Gymnasium on the Calloway County High School campus. However, this had nothing to do with a ball bouncing. There was no sound of a round, orange-colored ball hitting the floor or the distinctive sound of a basketball going through the net. Those are the sounds for which “The Jeff” is most known.
Murray Ledger & Times
Big score leads to 2nd place at Withrow for Racer riflers
MURRAY — The seventh-ranked Murray State rifle team shot a season-high aggregate of 4721 to finish second at the 2023 Withrow Invitational presented by Lapua Saturday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky. Kentucky claimed the Withrow crown for the fifth-consecutive time, edging the Racers by just...
Murray Ledger & Times
SIU makes all the big plays to down Racer women
MURRAY — Entering Friday night’s important Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball matchup with host Murray State, Southern Illinois had not been doing two things particularly well. The Salukis were not hitting 3-pointers at a very high clip. They also were not strong at the foul line.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women never get out of starting gate against Mo State
MURRAY — Sometimes, slow starts do not have a big impact on a basketball game. Sunday was not one of those occasions for Murray State in a key Missouri Valley Conference women’s contest with visiting Missouri State. The fact is the host Racers never got out of the starting gate.
Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall edges Lady Lakers late at The Jeff
MURRAY — Head Coach David Brown’s Calloway County girls’ basketball team entertained Marshall County Friday in a 4th District matchup in front of a raucous Jeffrey Gymnasium crowd and gave the fans their money’s worth. Sayler Lowe’s 23 points and a gritty Calloway defensive effort were...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State track athletes renew personal, program marks
NASHVILLE — Murray State track and field renew personal and program records on split the weekend with a group traveling to Bellarmine while the pentathletes visiting Vanderbilt, Friday. Jenna Pauly’s pentathlon performance highlighted the weekend. She marked a personal best total of 3,760 points, jumping her up to second...
Murray Ledger & Times
Mayfield avenges All ‘A’ defeat to Lady Tigers
MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Cardinals on Monday night, 39-18, in a rematch of the semifinal round of the Kentucky All ‘A’ Region 1 Tournament about two weeks ago. Making Monday’s win extra sweet for the Lady Cardinals (12-6) was that...
Murray Ledger & Times
Dazzling defensive second quarter leads Tigers to rout of CFS
MURRAY —Friday night wasn’t as much of an offensive showcase as the last time Murray High and Christian Fellowship met at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, but the hometown Tigers managed to beat the CFS by a larger margin this time, 77-34, thanks to a blistering second quarter performance.
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers in decline with latest report
MURRAY – Murray’s Purpose Church distributed more than 300 pairs of shoes to students at East Calloway Elementary School Monday, kicking off a new program the church’s leaders hope to one day expand to every child in the county.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Mizzou RB Elijah Young announces transfer commitment
Former Mizzou RB Elijah Young has a new team. Young is heading to Western Kentucky to continue his college football career. Young announced his transfer commitment on social media. Young leaves Mizzou after 3 seasons. He made 28 appearances, logging 66 carries for 333 yards and a touchdown along with...
Murray Ledger & Times
Edmiston appointed to MSU Board of Regents
MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Brandon Edmiston of Murray as the newest member of the Murray State University Board of Regents.
Muhlenberg County, KY Native Signs Deal with Curb Records in Nashville
Exciting news for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky native Kelsey Hart. There is no doubt that he is proof that hard work, patience and perseverance pay off. Today, in Nashville, Kelsey signed a deal with Curb Records. I first met Kelsey about ten years ago when he was the front man for...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Autumn Bell Ring Presentation
Christian County High School officially presented grad Autumn Bell with her state championship ring between the 3rd and 4th quarters of Saturday night’s game between Christian County and Hopkinsville. Bell won the state triple jump back in the spring of 2022 at the state track meet. Check out these pics from the presentation.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 24, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
wpsdlocal6.com
Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest
MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
whopam.com
Snow expected north and west, rain in Western Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday
While portions of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois are bracing for a possible snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it’s appearing like it’ll be mostly cold rain in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says temperatures in Western Kentucky are expected to remain just above...
clarksvillenow.com
Freddy’s opens second Clarksville location on Tuesday, this one on MLK Jr. Parkway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is set to open a second location in Clarksville on Tuesday. This one will be in the Sango area at 900 Highway 76, or Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, near Publix. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
WKRN
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
Comments / 0