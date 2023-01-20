ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

Loaded Visitor List for Virginia Tech's January 28th Junior Day

After hosting a talented group of recruits Monday night for their first of two elite junior days, Virginia Tech will turn around and host another group of talented recruits this Saturday surrounding VT's home basketball game against Syracuse. The headline name above all else is four-star WR Keylen Adams who...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

In-state QB Jackson Sigler accepts at PWO at Virginia Tech

Stafford (VA) Mountain View quarterback Jackson Sigler grew up a Virginia Tech fan. On Sunday night, he announced his commitment to Brent Pry and the Hokies after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity. “Virginia Tech has been my school since I was four,” Sigler said. “My family has gone there, and...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Three Things to Watch for Virginia Tech Against Duke

After suffering a heartbreaking loss at #19 Clemson 51-50 for their seventh-straight defeat, Virginia Tech returns home to Cassell Coliseum likely desperate to end this losing streak and preserve their faint hopes of an at-large bid in the 2023. Enter a Duke team that is getting healthier after Jeremy Roach returned on Saturday against ranked Miami and played a big role in Duke taking down the Hurricanes in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Doing a "Great Job" Recruiting Three-Star WR Eric Smith

After having loads of success recruiting the Richmond area during the 2023 class, Virginia Tech is looking to continue that in the 2024 cycle with three-star WR Eric Smith of Varina HS being a major Richmond target of theirs. So far, the Hokies are building some strong relationships with Smith...
BLACKSBURG, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

The 20 Most Popular Colleges for Arlington’s Class of 2022

College applications are on the rise in Arlington. In 2022, Arlington Public School seniors collectively reported having sent out 10,583 college applications—a 28% increase over applications from just four years prior. So where did the most recent graduating class apply? Here are the colleges and universities that received the most applications from the APS class of 2022.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
newsmemory.com

We tried a luxury overnight bus from D.C. to Nashville

In the wake of holiday travel interruptions and airline “meltdowns,” we thought maybe it was time to try something different in the new year. Enter the luxury overnight bus from new service, Napaway. The idea of taking an overnight bus ride rather than a flight might sound. laughable...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Washington

2 Suspects Charged in Death of Missing Virginia Man

Police charged a 17-year-old and 19-year-old in the death of a missing Virginia man whose body authorities believe was recovered in Maryland, Prince William County police said. Police say 20-year-old Jose Guerrero was killed during a drug transaction before Christmas. His family reported him missing from Woodbridge Dec. 21. Guerrero’s...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’

In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CoinDesk

Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a man reported missing has been found in the aftermath of a crash in Patrick County. Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56 of Stuart, had been reported missing/overdue January 14. His body was found January 21 when a passerby saw the wreckage of a Ford Explorer SUV off Route 8, 100 feet south of Route 660, over an embankment. The Explorer had gone off the road and hit several trees, according to police.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA

