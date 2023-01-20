Read full article on original website
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Loaded Visitor List for Virginia Tech's January 28th Junior Day
After hosting a talented group of recruits Monday night for their first of two elite junior days, Virginia Tech will turn around and host another group of talented recruits this Saturday surrounding VT's home basketball game against Syracuse. The headline name above all else is four-star WR Keylen Adams who...
In-state QB Jackson Sigler accepts at PWO at Virginia Tech
Stafford (VA) Mountain View quarterback Jackson Sigler grew up a Virginia Tech fan. On Sunday night, he announced his commitment to Brent Pry and the Hokies after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity. “Virginia Tech has been my school since I was four,” Sigler said. “My family has gone there, and...
Three Things to Watch for Virginia Tech Against Duke
After suffering a heartbreaking loss at #19 Clemson 51-50 for their seventh-straight defeat, Virginia Tech returns home to Cassell Coliseum likely desperate to end this losing streak and preserve their faint hopes of an at-large bid in the 2023. Enter a Duke team that is getting healthier after Jeremy Roach returned on Saturday against ranked Miami and played a big role in Duke taking down the Hurricanes in Durham.
Virginia Tech Wins Thriller 78-75 Over Duke to End Seven-Game Losing Streak
Tonight's showdown between Virginia Tech and Duke was defined by two freshmen. The one who shined brightest in the game in Duke's Kyle Filipowski who had 29 points plus 9 rebounds, and the one who won the game in MJ Collins who had the final 3 points to win this game.
Competition Opening at 125 Between Eddie Ventresca and Cooper Flynn for Virginia Tech
Now #7 Virginia Tech Wrestling won a 16-14 thriller over now #8 NC State this past Friday led by an impressive return from injury for Bryce Andonian and Andy Smith's huge upset at 197 that gave Tech the final team points they needed for the win. However, there were some...
Virginia Tech Doing a "Great Job" Recruiting Three-Star WR Eric Smith
After having loads of success recruiting the Richmond area during the 2023 class, Virginia Tech is looking to continue that in the 2024 cycle with three-star WR Eric Smith of Varina HS being a major Richmond target of theirs. So far, the Hokies are building some strong relationships with Smith...
Elizabeth Kitley Makes History as #12 Virginia Tech Beats Wake Forest 74-57
As the ball came bouncing off the rim from an errant Ashley Owusu layup, senior center Elizabeth Kitley did what she does best. Kitley grabbed the ball and went right back up with it, fighting through contact, and putting her name in the Virginia Tech record books. With the basket,...
The 20 Most Popular Colleges for Arlington’s Class of 2022
College applications are on the rise in Arlington. In 2022, Arlington Public School seniors collectively reported having sent out 10,583 college applications—a 28% increase over applications from just four years prior. So where did the most recent graduating class apply? Here are the colleges and universities that received the most applications from the APS class of 2022.
Virginia Legislature discussing Commanders stadium again, but have traffic concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — No traffic fix on 1-95? No Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia. That’s the latest line in the sand as stadium talk in the Virginia Legislature heats back up. “The biggest driver of this is literally going to be traffic and transportation,” said State Senator...
Virginia dad missing since before Christmas is found dead in Maryland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 19-year-old and 17-year-old in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing before Christmas and whose remains were found in Maryland nearly a month later. Jose Guerrero was last seen Dec. 21 leaving his home in...
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
We tried a luxury overnight bus from D.C. to Nashville
In the wake of holiday travel interruptions and airline “meltdowns,” we thought maybe it was time to try something different in the new year. Enter the luxury overnight bus from new service, Napaway. The idea of taking an overnight bus ride rather than a flight might sound. laughable...
2 Suspects Charged in Death of Missing Virginia Man
Police charged a 17-year-old and 19-year-old in the death of a missing Virginia man whose body authorities believe was recovered in Maryland, Prince William County police said. Police say 20-year-old Jose Guerrero was killed during a drug transaction before Christmas. His family reported him missing from Woodbridge Dec. 21. Guerrero’s...
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. A mostly absentee winter since Christmas begins trying to elbow its way back into Southwest and Southside Virginia on Sunday morning with a round of patchy sleet and freezing rain.
Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’
In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Around Prince William: Pleasant memories and painful recollections
An earlier column, “You can be anything you want to be,” (Nov. 24) generated a lot of interest. In that column, Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger shared what it was like to be Black in Prince William County. They weren’t all pleasant stories. Readers either loved or hated...
Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
Who's leaving KKK White Supremacy flyers around Loudoun County?
Who is leaving racist flyers in the driveways of many homes? The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office collected dozens of propaganda affiliated with the KKK this week.
Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a man reported missing has been found in the aftermath of a crash in Patrick County. Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56 of Stuart, had been reported missing/overdue January 14. His body was found January 21 when a passerby saw the wreckage of a Ford Explorer SUV off Route 8, 100 feet south of Route 660, over an embankment. The Explorer had gone off the road and hit several trees, according to police.
