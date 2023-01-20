Read full article on original website
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
In the Name of Nancy Pelosi, You are Vanquished! – Former Speaker Calls on Priests to Rid Home of EvilKurt Dillon
Former Speaker Calls on Catholic Priests to Expell San Fran Home of EvilThe Veracity Report - Georgia EditionSan Francisco, CA
Daily Californian
UC discusses plans to increase CA resident enrollment by 2026-27 academic year
As part of its 2022 Multi-Year Compact Annual Report, the UC system, alongside Governor Newsom, announced changes to the university’s budget and policies, including a goal of adding spots for in-state students by the 2026-27 academic year. In the Academic and Student Affairs and Finance and Capital Strategies meeting...
Daily Californian
Banning gas stoves? Berkeley’s way ahead of you
When a member of the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission floated a ban on gas stoves earlier this month, a heated debate played out online and in the media. Conservative pundits panned the proposal, talking of the government “coming for your stove.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, tweeted an image of a flag emblazoned with a gas range and the words “Don’t tread on Florida.”
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley is failing its disabled students
Starting at a new school comes with challenges and transferring schools comes with its own different challenges. Doing all of this while being debilitated by a chronic pain condition that you don’t have a diagnosis for — or understanding of — is an extreme challenge, to say the least. But, it’s what I had to do when I transferred to UC Berkeley.
sfstandard.com
SF Street Artist Swipes City Property, Sells It Online for Thousands
If you’ve seen a man with orange skin, green sunglasses and a white wig painted around the city, you’ve seen the work of a San Francisco graffiti artist who goes by the moniker Ongo. Ongo is known for tagging sidewalks, electrical boxes and even metal grates and Muni...
lookout.co
At least 7 killed in mass shootings in Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. At least seven people were killed in two related shootings in the beach-side community of Half Moon Bay, an act of violence that comes just two days after 11 people were killed in another mass shooting in Monterey Park.
Paradise Post
Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, staffing reductions that are a fresh reminder that the pain from local tech layoffs has yet to ease, new state government files show. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers...
Daily Californian
Students, alumni reflect on closure of Downtown Berkeley's last movie theater
In the early 1980s, UC Berkeley alumnus Dan Landis enjoyed access to a bustling city with a wide array of bookstores and movie theaters. Now, he notes, many of those exciting elements are disappearing — including Downtown Berkeley’s last movie theater. Located at 2274 Shattuck Ave., Regal UA...
Bay Area law enforcement vow to increase security at Lunar New Year festivities
The Year of the Rabbit was greeted in San Francisco's Chinatown with a mix of drumbeats and heavy hearts for the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, on the eve of Lunar New Year celebrations.
Silicon Valley
Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes
A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
KTVU FOX 2
Lunar New Year events continue in Bay Area after deadly shooting in Monterey Park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In San Jose, the Lunar New Year was celebrated at History Park this weekend and some people there talked about the impact the deadly shooting in Monterey Park is having on how people celebrate. "There have been multiple elders who have come up to me and...
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Eater
This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good
Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
No vacation, no pension, no bonus: San Mateo County's 'extra help' workers allege unequal treatment
Flex employees make up more than a fourth of the county workforce but receive few benefits. Two years ago, 36-year-old Jude Devilla was eager to begin a new position as a full-time registered dental assistant at the Fair Oaks Health Center. Devilla, who was previously working in a private dental...
Civil rights law firm files complaint for staffing violations at Marina Middle School
A civil rights law firm filed a complaint against the San Francisco Unified School District today for inability to address the needs of multilingual and disabled students at Marina Middle School, following an investigation by The Examiner on the school’s disciplinary and staffing problems. Public Advocates, a nonprofit law firm and civil rights advocacy group, filed a Williams complaint on Monday that alleges a failure to hire special education resource teachers, a counselor, a social worker and a nurse, as well as unlawfully assigning full-time...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years
The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative
(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco
Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
Local, federal officials react to Lunar New Year mass shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Leaders across the country are reacting to Saturday night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park that killed 10 and injured 10 others. After offering condolences to the victims and families of the mass shooting, SFPD released the following statement on safety ahead of the city’s Lunar New Year celebrations: “We are […]
Berkeley billboards raising awareness about antisemitism left defaced, nonprofit says
The nonprofit co-founder says the billboards, meant to educate about antisemitism, were vandalized this week after someone spray painted phrases like "Free Palestine" on them.
