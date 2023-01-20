Read full article on original website
GOP Favorability Rising as Trump, McCarthy Jump Double Digits: Poll
Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden could find good news in the latest YouGov poll.
5 quick steps Markets Pro members used for 120x returns trading the news in 2021 & 2022
Want to learn a real strategy to potentially make a lot of money buying and selling cryptocurrencies?. These secrets can’t be found anywhere else — but they are able to turn one’s entire financial situation around for the better in a very short period of time. Here’s...
Why is crypto pumping? Watch The Market Report live
This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss the real reasons behind the recent price pump in the market. Can this lead to a $25,000 Bitcoin (BTC) and beyond, or will some unforeseen event ruin the party? Tune in to find out. We start off this...
Genesis files for bankruptcy, FTX explores a reboot, and Bitzlato news: Hodler’s Digest: Jan. 15-21
Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. FTX contagions continue to spread through the crypto industry, with Genesis Capital filing for bankruptcy protection in New York, estimating liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, and assets at the same level. The company plans a “dual track process,” which will pursue “sale, capital raise, and/or an equitization transaction” and enable the business “to emerge under new ownership.” Genesis’ derivatives, spot trading, broker-dealer and custody businesses are not included in the proceedings, according to the company. In an effort to maintain liquidity, Genesis parent company Digital Currency Group suspended dividend withdrawals.
Genesis Coin, powering 35% of global Bitcoin ATM TXs, acquired by Bitstop founders
Miami, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023 – Genesis Coin, the first and largest Bitcoin ATM software platform worldwide, announced today that they have been acquired by early Bitcoin ATM pioneers Andrew Barnard and Doug Carrillo. Founded in 2013, Genesis Coin’s technology powers approximately 35% of global Bitcoin ATM transactions. Barnard...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
There is no US debt crisis
Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
Opinion: Hypocrisy to the max on debt ceiling
Another dramatic, high-stakes debt ceiling debate is about to unfold, writes former US Rep. Charlie Dent. The stunning political hypocrisy revealed through the debt ceiling kerfuffles is not lost on the American people, Dent says.
Yellen rejects GOP’s outlandish ‘emergency’ debt ceiling plan
As part of the Republicans’ debt ceiling plot, the party recently come up with one of the worst ideas in the history of bad ideas: a debt prioritization scheme. As Axios reported, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has already rejected the GOP’s unfortunate pitch. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is...
Differences between Biden, Trump docs stories become more obvious
Republican Rep. Michael McCaul sat down yesterday with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, and the host asked the Texan about the latest classified materials discovered in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home. McCaul, the House Foreign Affairs Committee chair and a former prosecutor, emphasized an erroneous point. “What’s significant,” the...
Ethereum futures and options data reflect investors’ growing confidence in ETH price
The price of Ether (ETH) rallied 16% between Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, peaking at $1,680 before facing a 5.4% rejection. Curiously, the same resistance level resulted in a substantial correction in late August 2022 and again in early November 2022. From one side, traders are relieved that Ether is...
'Stock Prices Will Crater' if the U.S. Defaults on Debt, Economist Warns
With a debt limit fight looming in Congress, one leading expert is warning of catastrophic damage to the economy and major losses in the stock market if lawmakers are unable to avert a default. Make sure your hard-earned money is protected with a Gold IRA. Gold IRAs help you protect...
Coinbase cut costs and bolstered rep, but profits remain challenged: Analysts
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase won’t escape from the profitability challenges it will face from the crypto market downturn, despite having a strong brand and credibility in the crypto market, according to investment analysts. Credit rating firm Moody’s released a note on Coinbase on Jan. 19 discussing its downgrade of the...
When meme? Top crypto memes and their meaning
The crypto market is highly volatile, and the prices of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate dramatically in a short period. Memes offer a way for people to express their emotions and cope with the ups and downs of the market in a lighthearted, humorous way. Crypto culture is heavily centered around online...
Binance holds token collateral and user funds on same wallet by ‘mistake’
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance reportedly admitted that it mistakenly stores some customer funds in the same wallet with its collateral for some in-house tokens. After the revelation, Binance started the process of transferring the assets in question to dedicated collateral wallets. Binance mistakenly put collateral for some of the Binance-minted...
Bitcoin derivatives data shows room for BTC price to move higher this week
This week Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to a 2023 high at $23,100 and the move followed a notable recovery in traditional markets, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which gained 2.9% on Jan. 20. Economic data continues to boost investors' hope that the United States Federal Reserve will reduce the pace...
Bitcoin price surge: Breakthrough or bull trap? Pundits weigh in
While Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced a strong price pump to kick off the new year, many industry pundits are not convinced the cryptocurrency will continue its upward trajectory — at least in the short to mid-term. The impressive price surge — which saw BTC experience 14 days of consecutive...
Factbox-The sun never sets on Google's antitrust woes
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O), whose clout in search, the Android smartphone operating system and online advertising upended those markets, faces antitrust fights in the United States, Europe and India.
