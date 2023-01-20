ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Why is crypto pumping? Watch The Market Report live

This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss the real reasons behind the recent price pump in the market. Can this lead to a $25,000 Bitcoin (BTC) and beyond, or will some unforeseen event ruin the party? Tune in to find out. We start off this...
CoinTelegraph

Genesis files for bankruptcy, FTX explores a reboot, and Bitzlato news: Hodler’s Digest: Jan. 15-21

Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. FTX contagions continue to spread through the crypto industry, with Genesis Capital filing for bankruptcy protection in New York, estimating liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, and assets at the same level. The company plans a “dual track process,” which will pursue “sale, capital raise, and/or an equitization transaction” and enable the business “to emerge under new ownership.” Genesis’ derivatives, spot trading, broker-dealer and custody businesses are not included in the proceedings, according to the company. In an effort to maintain liquidity, Genesis parent company Digital Currency Group suspended dividend withdrawals.
CoinTelegraph

Genesis Coin, powering 35% of global Bitcoin ATM TXs, acquired by Bitstop founders

Miami, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023 – Genesis Coin, the first and largest Bitcoin ATM software platform worldwide, announced today that they have been acquired by early Bitcoin ATM pioneers Andrew Barnard and Doug Carrillo. Founded in 2013, Genesis Coin’s technology powers approximately 35% of global Bitcoin ATM transactions. Barnard...
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
rigzone.com

Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market

Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Quartz

There is no US debt crisis

Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Opinion: Hypocrisy to the max on debt ceiling

Another dramatic, high-stakes debt ceiling debate is about to unfold, writes former US Rep. Charlie Dent. The stunning political hypocrisy revealed through the debt ceiling kerfuffles is not lost on the American people, Dent says.
MSNBC

Yellen rejects GOP’s outlandish ‘emergency’ debt ceiling plan

As part of the Republicans’ debt ceiling plot, the party recently come up with one of the worst ideas in the history of bad ideas: a debt prioritization scheme. As Axios reported, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has already rejected the GOP’s unfortunate pitch. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is...
MSNBC

Differences between Biden, Trump docs stories become more obvious

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul sat down yesterday with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, and the host asked the Texan about the latest classified materials discovered in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home. McCaul, the House Foreign Affairs Committee chair and a former prosecutor, emphasized an erroneous point. “What’s significant,” the...
DELAWARE STATE
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase cut costs and bolstered rep, but profits remain challenged: Analysts

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase won’t escape from the profitability challenges it will face from the crypto market downturn, despite having a strong brand and credibility in the crypto market, according to investment analysts. Credit rating firm Moody’s released a note on Coinbase on Jan. 19 discussing its downgrade of the...
CoinTelegraph

When meme? Top crypto memes and their meaning

The crypto market is highly volatile, and the prices of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate dramatically in a short period. Memes offer a way for people to express their emotions and cope with the ups and downs of the market in a lighthearted, humorous way. Crypto culture is heavily centered around online...
CoinTelegraph

Binance holds token collateral and user funds on same wallet by ‘mistake’

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance reportedly admitted that it mistakenly stores some customer funds in the same wallet with its collateral for some in-house tokens. After the revelation, Binance started the process of transferring the assets in question to dedicated collateral wallets. Binance mistakenly put collateral for some of the Binance-minted...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin derivatives data shows room for BTC price to move higher this week

This week Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to a 2023 high at $23,100 and the move followed a notable recovery in traditional markets, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which gained 2.9% on Jan. 20. Economic data continues to boost investors' hope that the United States Federal Reserve will reduce the pace...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price surge: Breakthrough or bull trap? Pundits weigh in

While Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced a strong price pump to kick off the new year, many industry pundits are not convinced the cryptocurrency will continue its upward trajectory — at least in the short to mid-term. The impressive price surge — which saw BTC experience 14 days of consecutive...

