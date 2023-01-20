Read full article on original website
Willie J Healey teams up with Jamie T on new song ‘Thank You’
Willie J Healey has teamed up with Jamie T for a brand new song from his forthcoming album – listen to ‘Thank You’ below. The new song will appear on Healey’s upcoming album ‘Bunny’, which was announced recently and previewed by first single ‘Dreams’. The follow up to 2020’s ‘Twin Heavy’ will be released on March 24, 2023 via Yala! Records.
Listen to Courting’s hyper cover of Charli XCX and Icona Pop’s ‘I Love It’
Courting have shared a raucous cover of Charli XCX and Icona Pop‘s hit single ‘I Love It’. The track, which was originally released in 2012 and went on to reach Number One in the UK singles chart, has become a staple on the Liverpool four-piece’s UK tour dates.
Watch Beyoncé perform her first concert in four years
Beyoncé performed her first headline show in over four years last night (January 21) at the launch of a luxury hotel in Dubai – check out footage below. Earlier in the week, influencers and journalists had been invited by Beyoncé to join her in Dubai for the opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel. A “performance of a lifetime” was promised though there was no official confirmation that Beyoncé would be involved.
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announces new solo album ‘Mythologies’
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has announced details of his first official solo album in 20 years, titled ‘Mythologies’. The album was originally conceived for a ballet score and was performed in July 2022 at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux. Mythologies was co-produced by Opéra...
Gunna shares first verse since prison release on ‘Brodies’
Gunna has shared his first verse since his release from prison – listen to his turn on new track ‘Brodies’ below. The rapper was released from jail last month after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge. He and 27 others were charged in a sweeping Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment in May. Kitchens – who, along with Young Thug and others, denied the allegations – remained incarcerated for over six months.
NYPD filmed audience leaving Drake concert
The New York Police Department filmed the audience leaving Drake‘s concert in the city last week. The rapper played a number of shows at the Apollo in Harlem for SiriusXM last week, teasing a new album and tour and bringing out guests Dipset and 21 Savage. As revealed on...
Listen to Krept & Konan’s powerful new song ‘Dat Way’
Krept & Konan have today (Janaury 24) shared a powerful new song ‘Dat Way’ – check it out below. The new song features Abra Cadabra and serves as a ‘part two’ to Cadabra’s ‘Robbery Remix’, which Krept & Konan featured on in 2016.
Biig Piig enters her rave new world
You might not be able to tell from her rave-inspired debut mixtape, but Jessica Smyth – AKA Biig Piig – is ready to settle. Having already lived in Ireland, Spain and LA, the nomadic 25-year-old is now planning to stay put in London. “You can’t run away,” she tells NME over coffee in Hackney. “Things always catch up.”
Listen to English Teacher’s soaring new track, ‘Song About Love’
English Teacher have today (January 24) released a soaring new track called ‘Song About Love’ – check it out below. The song has been released via cult indie label Speedy Wunderground and sees the band partner with Speedy’s boss Dan Carey. Speaking about the new track,...
NME Radio Roundup 23 January 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Kelela & Miley Cyrus
Earlier this month Miley Cyrus dropped ‘Flowers’, a slice of funk-flecked goodness that serves as our first glimpse of her incoming eighth record ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. Over swooning synths and a slinky bassline Cyrus offers up empowering lyrics of self-love, declaring: “I can love me better than you can”. An immediate smash (the track hit number one in the UK charts last week), it was a must-add to the NME Radio playlists this week.
Sparks re-sign to Island Records almost 50 years after breakthrough album
Sparks have returned to Island Records after almost 50 years to release their 26th studio album, ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’. The Los Angeles duo’s breakthrough third record, ‘Kimono My House’, came out via the label back in 1974. Sparks remained with Island until 1976. Their seventh LP, 1977’s ‘Introducing Sparks’, was released through Columbia (US) and CBS (UK).
How to watch ‘Skinamarink’ online in the UK
Experimental horror film Skinamarink, which has been described as the “scariest” film ever made, is due for release next month – here’s how you can watch it in the UK. The film is an outlier in terms of the money that is usually thrown around Hollywood, and is an independent release from Canadian director, writer and producer Kyle Edward Ball. The film is believed to have cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make.
Jonathan Majors shares his workout schedule for ‘Magazine Dreams’
Jonathan Majors has opened up about the rigours of his exercise and diet regimen in preparation for his role in Magazine Dreams. The new film stars Majors – who also bulked up for his role in Creed III – as an obsessive bodybuilder called Killian Maddox, and has already been gaining critical buzz.
‘The Last Of Us’ soundtrack: every song and when it’s played
The Last Of Us is littered with beloved songs from popular culture – you can take a look at the full list below. Gustavo Santaolalla, who scored the hit 2013 video game, also returned to write the music for the TV series while also adding a number of other songs.
‘Friday The 13th’ reboot on the way from original director
A reboot of Friday The 13th is in development, according to the original film’s director and producer. Sean S. Cunningham is in the process of creating the new film alongside writer Jeff Locker and director Jeremy Weiss. “Jeremy and I pitched our dream reboot of Friday The 13th –...
Inhaler say Arctic Monkeys are “the most lovely and welcoming guys”
Inhaler have spoken about their experience of touring with Arctic Monkeys, calling the band “the most lovely and welcoming guys”. The Irish group played a run of shows with Alex Turner and co. in Europe last summer, and are set to open for them again on the European leg of their world tour later this year.
The Doors sell exhaustive branding and catalogue rights in “monumental acquisition”
Primary Wave Music have acquired an exhaustive slate of rights to The Doors’ publishing catalogue, master recordings, trademarks, merchandising options and even income, in what the indie publisher has dubbed a “monumental acquisition”. As reported by Rolling Stone, the acquisition only covers rights owned previously by guitarist...
Paramore’s Hayley Williams responds to NOFX’s Fat Mike’s past comments about her and emo nostalgia
‘s Hayley Williams has addressed suggestive comments she claimed NOFX‘s Fat Mike made about her when she was a teenager. The singer-songwriter was reflecting on emo nostalgia and headlining When We Were Young festival – the emo-fest held over two weekends in Las Vegas last October – in a recent interview with Billboard, when she revealed her mixed feelings about the return to the scene.
aespa to hold first standalone concerts in Seoul and livestream second date
Aespa have announced that their first headline concerts will take place next month, with the second date to be live-streamed internationally. aespa’s two-night SYNK: HYPERLINE concerts will take place on February 25 and 26, at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul, South Korea. It will mark the first-ever shows for the girl group, who debuted in November 2020 with the single ‘Black Mamba’. Other tracks like ‘Next Level’ and ‘Savage’ are expected to feature on the concert setlist.
Black Eyed Peas sue toy company over singing, pooping unicorn
Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management has taken legal action against a toy company over alleged similarities between one of their iconic tracks, and one sung by a pooping unicorn. The Poopsie Slime Surprise: Dancing Unicorn toy is created by MGA (the company behind Bratz). According to...
