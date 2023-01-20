Experimental horror film Skinamarink, which has been described as the “scariest” film ever made, is due for release next month – here’s how you can watch it in the UK. The film is an outlier in terms of the money that is usually thrown around Hollywood, and is an independent release from Canadian director, writer and producer Kyle Edward Ball. The film is believed to have cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make.

