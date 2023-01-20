Tesla Will ‘Keep Blowing Our Minds' Despite Elon Musk's Distractions, Shareholder Tencent Says

Read full article on original website
Microsoft Announces New Multibillion-Dollar Investment in ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI
Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft on Monday...
Spotify Cuts 6% of Its Workforce — Read the Memo CEO Daniel Ek Sent to Staff
Spotify sent an internal memo to staff announcing plans to lay off 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, most of whom are based in the U.S. Spotify announced Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce as the music...
Amazon Expands Air Cargo Service to India Even as Company Cuts Costs
Amazon is launching its dedicated Amazon Air cargo service in India, the service's first market in Asia. Amazon is expanding its in-house logistics arm even as CEO Andy Jassy looks to cut costs elsewhere inside the company. Amazon on Monday announced it's bringing its air cargo operations to India, marking...
Uber Freight Cuts 150 Jobs, About 3% of the Unit's Head Count
Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. Uber Freight has laid off 150 employees, or about 3% of the segment's total...
Jeff Ubben Speaks With Salesforce CEO as More Activists Target the Software Giant
Jeff Ubben of Inclusive Capital had talks with Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, according to sources, CNBC's David Faber reported Monday. Inclusive Capital has a stake in the CRM giant. It's unclear what Ubben's presence will mean for the cloud-based software company. Salesforce has also attracted activist investor Elliott...
DOJ Files Second Antitrust Suit Against Google, Seeks to Break Up Its Ad Business
The U.S. Justice Department filed its second antitrust lawsuit against Google in just over two years, this time targeting its advertising business. It's the first Google lawsuit filed under the Biden administration. It comes soon after reports that DOJ Antitrust Division chief Jonathan Kanter had been cleared to work on...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Wayfair — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
NYSE Says Trading Issue That Led to Dozens of Stocks Being Halted Has Been Resolved
The major stocks impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts. The NYSE said at roughly 9:50 a.m. all of its systems were operational. Trading...
Google CEO Defends Job Cuts in Animated Town Hall as Employees Demand Clarity on Process
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and executive leaders addressed employee questions at a town hall meeting on Monday after last week's job cuts. "I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai said. He said executive bonuses are getting cut. Days after Google announced the largest round...
