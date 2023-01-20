ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Murray Ledger & Times

Wildcats overcome ‘disruptive’ Aggies at Rupp

LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky took a proverbial punch from Texas A&M and fought back, resulting in a 76-67 win over the Aggies Saturday. The loss was the first in seven games for the Aggies, who had opened with five straight victories to open play in the Southeastern Conference.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy