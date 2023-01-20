Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Gov. Reynolds signs school voucher bill after Iowa Senate passes vote
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signature education bill was signed into law on Tuesday after passing in the Iowa House and Senate, but not before hours of rigorous debate. Iowa Republicans, who hold wide majorities in the House and Senate, passed “The Students First Act”...
KAAL-TV
Kansas senator’s reelection campaign scammed out of $690K
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Someone scammed U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran’s reelection campaign out of $690,000 by getting the Kansas Republican’s accounting firm to wire the money to fraudulent bank accounts, his office said Monday. Moran’s campaign treasurer, Timothy Gottschalk, notified the Federal Election Commission by electronic letter...
KAAL-TV
Florida’s rejection of Black history course stirs debate
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated Monday the state’s rejection of a proposed nationwide advanced African American studies course, saying it pushes a political agenda — something three authors cited in the state’s criticism accused him of doing in return. DeSantis said...
KAAL-TV
Oregon launches abortion hotline offering free legal advice
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is launching a new abortion hotline offering free legal advice to callers, moving to further defend abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer and eliminated federal protections for the procedure. The state’s Department of Justice announced the initiative...
KAAL-TV
Walz announces health, safety budget proposals
(KSTP) – Gov. Tim Walz has unveiled his proposed state budget regarding public safety and health. According to Walz’s office, his latest proposal includes $22 million for expanding access to non-narcotic pain management services, a $100 million investment for housing, a $1 million for firefighter training and education, $300 million for public safety aid that would be provided to cities, counties and tribal governments, as well as $4.5 million up front and $1.5 million in grants to help agencies buy body cameras.
KAAL-TV
Suspect in 2019 mass shooting at Texas Walmart says in court records he will plead guilty to federal charges
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Suspect in 2019 mass shooting at Texas Walmart says in court records he will plead guilty to federal charges. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Missouri man gets life sentence for Illinois officer’s death
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Missouri man was sentenced to life plus 13 years in prison on Monday for a first-degree murder conviction for the death of an Illinois officer who had tried to stop the man from fleeing police. Pierce, also 24, was part of a team of...
KAAL-TV
At least 4 killed in Northern California agricultural area
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — At least four people were fatally shot Monday in a Northern California agricultural area and a man suspected in the killings is in custody, authorities and local lawmakers said. California state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area, said at least four people...
KAAL-TV
Minor snow Tuesday night into Wednesday
A larger storm system passing to our south will avoid Minnesota and much of Iowa. But a ripple of energy in the flow on the northern side. The result of this will be flurries and periodic light snow showers. Over about a 36 hour window from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening, these snow showers will provide a bit more bark than actual bite. Only around 1″ of snow is expected.
KAAL-TV
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
