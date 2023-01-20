Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Prohm: ‘We need to play well on the road’
MURRAY — Murray State probably claimed its biggest men’s basketball win so far in its debut season in Missouri Conference play Saturday when it beat an Indiana State team that has led the league much of the season. The 82-73 win at the CFSB Center gave the Racers...
Calloway wrestling welcomes 9 teams to Invite
MURRAY — The action was non-stop Saturday inside Jeffrey Gymnasium on the Calloway County High School campus. However, this had nothing to do with a ball bouncing. There was no sound of a round, orange-colored ball hitting the floor or the distinctive sound of a basketball going through the net. Those are the sounds for which “The Jeff” is most known.
SIU makes all the big plays to down Racer women
MURRAY — Entering Friday night’s important Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball matchup with host Murray State, Southern Illinois had not been doing two things particularly well. The Salukis were not hitting 3-pointers at a very high clip. They also were not strong at the foul line.
Racer women never get out of starting gate against Mo State
MURRAY — Sometimes, slow starts do not have a big impact on a basketball game. Sunday was not one of those occasions for Murray State in a key Missouri Valley Conference women’s contest with visiting Missouri State. The fact is the host Racers never got out of the starting gate.
Mayfield avenges All ‘A’ defeat to Lady Tigers
MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Cardinals on Monday night, 39-18, in a rematch of the semifinal round of the Kentucky All ‘A’ Region 1 Tournament about two weeks ago. Making Monday’s win extra sweet for the Lady Cardinals (12-6) was that...
Racer men show toughness late in win over Indiana State
MURRAY — Only the strong survive in the men’s basketball crucible known as the Missouri Valley Conference and Murray State demonstrated some serious strength at a good time on Saturday. Facing an Indiana State that has had the lead in The Valley standings much of this season, the...
Obituaries Jan. 24, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
Edmiston appointed to MSU Board of Regents
MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Brandon Edmiston of Murray as the newest member of the Murray State University Board of Regents.
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers in decline with latest report
MURRAY – Murray’s Purpose Church distributed more than 300 pairs of shoes to students at East Calloway Elementary School Monday, kicking off a new program the church’s leaders hope to one day expand to every child in the county.
Project Sole delivers hundreds of shoes to East students
MURRAY – Murray’s Purpose Church distributed more than 300 pairs of shoes to students at East Calloway Elementary School Monday, kicking off a new program the church’s leaders hope to one day expand to every child in the county. Dustin McClain, lead pastor at Purpose Church, and...
CCFR builds 13th fire station
FAXON – To fill a service gap in the northeastern part of the county, Calloway County Fire-Rescue is in the process of building its 13th station. CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said the station, which is around the 5000 block of Faxon Road about two miles east of KY 1346/Liberty Road, will be called the Center Ridge station and will be equipped with a pumper truck, tanker truck, brush truck and a boat. Currently, the steel frame has been erected, and Morgan said that when the station is completed and staffed, its location should greatly improve the Insurance Rating Office (ISO) fire rating for homes in that area near Kentucky Lake. ISO fire ratings are assigned on a scale from 1 to 10, and higher ratings typically mean higher homeowners insurance premiums.
Murray man charged for meth, suspended license
MURRAY – A Murray man was charged last week with possessing methamphetamine, operating a vehicle on a suspended license and several other offenses after a traffic stop by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Deputy Nicholas Hopkins observed a vehicle on Wednesday, Jan. 18, traveling north...
