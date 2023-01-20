ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

gary dumoulin
4d ago

While everyone hates to see farm land being developed, this lengthy story skips briefly over an important detail. The land in question belonged to the county and was annexed by the city. The residents of Stuart had their chance to control that property while it was owned by the city not after they sold it to a developer. It's really very simple, if you want to stop development then stop selling land to developers.

ABC7 Fort Myers

New York article calls State of Florida a ‘snoozefest’

A New York Post article said Florida is a “snoozefest.”. The people of Florida have spoken, and they don’t agree with the article. James Traino and his wife said they love life in Florida. Jose Heredia said he loves Florida because there are ‘lots of young families and a great community with lots of good food’.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us

These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

What's behind the rising egg prices, UF expert explains

Instacart ranked Florida as the second most expensive state to buy a dozen eggs. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? UF Clinical Professor of Finance Brian Gendreau says that's kind of a similar question when it comes to what's driving up egg costs. "The consensus seems to be...
FLORIDA STATE
itechpost.com

Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?

Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
BOCA RATON, FL
TheDailyBeast

GOP Congressman Lists His Injuries After Horror Fall From Florida Roof

After a bone-shattering fall from his roof last week, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) announced Monday that he would sidelined for “several weeks” while he recovers from his injuries. Steube shared the first look at his injuries in a brief update on Twitter, which included a photo of himself reclining on a couch while wearing a neck brace. The Florida Republican said he was recovering “from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck”—the first accounting of his health issues since he fell off a ladder at his Sarasota home last Wednesday. “While I will be...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gas prices surge in Florida

Pump costs across the nation continue to surge due to increasing gas demands. The national average for gas increased 12 cents since last week to $3.42. In Florida, gas prices surged 11 cents from $3.30 to $3.41 and $3.38 to $3.45 in Gainesville. “The recent rising temperatures led to rising...
GAINESVILLE, FL
flkeysnews.com

Police and Coast Guard are looking for commercial fishing boat accused in hit-and-run

Florida fish and wildlife police alongside the U.S. Coast Guard are looking for a commercial fishing boat they say hit a sailboat in the Keys last week and left the scene. A man on the vessel, called Applesauce, was injured in the crash and had to be flown to a Miami-Dade County hospital for treatment, the Coast Guard said in a statement. The condition of the man, who was not named, was not immediately available.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Vero Beach, Florida, Compound Villa Paradiso Lists for $60M

A still-under-construction, 21,000-square-foot oceanfront property with 155 ft of waterfront in Vero Beach, Florida, has been listed for $60 million, a file for the town. Developer Nathan Saks bought the 2.5-acre parcel for about $3.5 million in 2018. On it, he and Victor Hernandez of Haute and Boss are co-developing an property with 4 stand-alone buildings: a 14,700-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom major home; a visitor home with its personal personal pool; a totally geared up spa, wellness & health heart; and a safety workplace, the Wall Street Journal reported.
VERO BEACH, FL

