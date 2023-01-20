I swipe my card. Nothing happens. The young man behind the counter says, “Try again.”. Immediately I feel guilty, sure I did something wrong. He taps a few keys on his console and frowns at the screen. Nada. He unplugs the modem and we wait. In the uneasy silence, a blush creeps from his collar to his jawbone and cheeks, finally resting on the tips of his earlobes.

