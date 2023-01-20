ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
KRMG

Judge convicts Capitol rioter who yelled Pelosi threats

A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to bring out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so the pro-Trump mob could hang her. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden decided the case against Pauline Bauer after hearing testimony without...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Technological failures and flops challenge users of all ages

I swipe my card. Nothing happens. The young man behind the counter says, “Try again.”. Immediately I feel guilty, sure I did something wrong. He taps a few keys on his console and frowns at the screen. Nada. He unplugs the modem and we wait. In the uneasy silence, a blush creeps from his collar to his jawbone and cheeks, finally resting on the tips of his earlobes.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy