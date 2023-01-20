Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
kslnewsradio.com
DWR providing emergency feed to deer in northern Utah
OGDEN, Utah — The deep snowpacks in the mountains of northern Utah are starting to have an impact on wildlife and their ability to find food. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Monday a two-pronged approach to provide emergency feed for deer in Summit and Rich counties. The...
Freezing temps growing concern for Utah’s homeless population
Utah is now seeing some of the coldest temperatures since just before Christmas time.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City officials, homeless advocates prepare for freezing temperatures this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and homeless advocates are preparing for bitter temperatures and advising unsheltered individuals to seek shelter when possible as the chill sets in. In a series of tweets Sunday night, Mendenhall said police and firefighters would be looking at getting...
kslnewsradio.com
Low temperatures in Utah feeling even colder thanks to wind
SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures along the Wasatch Front have taken a nose dive and meteorologists say that trend is going to stick around. On Monday we’ll be lucky to crack 30 degrees in Salt Lake City. Highs will only be in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday. KSL...
KUTV
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
kjzz.com
Team near Park City takes in dog rescues, turns them into athletes
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A group near Park City, known as Rancho Luna Lobos, is dedicated to taking in rescues and turning them into athletes. They currently have around 95 dogs and many of them are winter dogs or husky breeds that are trained to become sled dogs. For those who don't want to race professionally, they can help out with tours.
ksl.com
Salt Lake woman creates candle stoves to help keep homeless population warm
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake woman expects to make 800 candle stove kits to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm this winter. Susan Keene takes donated candles, cans, and other supplies and creates small candle stoves in her kitchen. It's her third year doing this. Keene relies...
Truck towing trailer containing 7 horses slides on Mine Road
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District responded to a call involving a truck that was towing a horse trailer on the evening of Friday, January 20. In […]
kslnewsradio.com
Deputies renew warning to steer clear of Bridal Veil Falls avalanche area
PROVO CANYON, Utah — It was one of the largest avalanches in memory at Bridal Veil Falls, and a little over a week later Utah County deputies renewed warnings for people to stay away due to the potential for a secondary mishap. The avalanche on Jan. 10 left snow...
kjzz.com
West Valley man one of two involved in fatal Bannock County crash, investigation ongoing
IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Utah driver that occurred on I-15 Tuesday morning. Representatives of the agency said that a Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on I-15 in Bannock County when the driver, a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot, Idaho, veered into the median and crossed over into the northbound lanes.
kjzz.com
Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
KUTV
Salt Lake County sees first year-over-year home price drop since 2011
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices in Salt Lake County fell in December compared to the year before – the first year-over-year price decline in more than a decade. According to new data from UtahRealEstate.com, released to KUTV 2News by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median sales price for a Salt Lake County single-family home in December 2022 was $541,900. That’s nearly six percent less than December 2021 when the median price was $575,000.
kjzz.com
Report finds paint can left by portable heater caused 2022 explosion at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It is now known what exploded at a construction site at the Salt Lake International Airport in November of 2022, injuring two ironworkers, severely burning one of them. An investigative report by the Utah Occupational Safety & Health concluded an aerosol paint can was...
KUTV
Officials warn of uptick in crashes, hazardous driving conditions in Weber Canyon
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the Morgan County Fire and Emergency Medical Systems Department are warning motorists to drive with "extreme caution" if planning to travel through Weber Canyon. Officials reported Saturday shortly after 11 a.m. that authorities of the Morgan Fire and Green Mountain Fire Departments have...
kjzz.com
UHP: Drivers raced, flipped one another off before rollover crash on I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers sped, raced and flipped each other off before one of the vehicles rolled over in a road rage crash, officials said. They said two vehicles were involved in the incident on between 10600 South and Bangerter Highway on I-15 southbound Sunday night. Witnesses...
kjzz.com
Auto-pedestrian crash in Bountiful injures 20-year-old; man transported by ambulance
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful police on Tuesday morning confirmed a man was transported to the hospital after being involved in an auto pedestrian crash. The incident happened in the area of 500 West and 1500 South near the border of Woods Cross and Bountiful just before 7 a.m. The...
Ski traffic + Sundance traffic = busy Park City
Park City Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen said initial data shows visitor levels matching the last in-person festival in January 2020, although that won’t be confirmed until after the event. Anecdotally, there are a lot of people in town, and they’re not all watching movies. Andrew Leatham, who...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police update community on drug trafficking investigation, warn of bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown joined representatives of other law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning to provide a community update on a lengthy drug trafficking investigation concerning the illicit drug bath salts that has been impacting the Salt Lake Valley and it's surrounding areas.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
