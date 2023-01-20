Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation launched into Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff
Wausau School District officials are releasing few details about an investigation into behavior of some of the boys basketball coaching staff, after reports of an alcohol-related incident. After receiving a tip late Monday Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Athletic Director Jason Foster and Principal Jeb Steckbauer, who referred...
Police escort Iowa City High team from basketball game vs. Fairfield after 'racially charged' comment
Monday night's boys basketball game between Iowa City High and Fairfield High School abruptly ended after an unspecified official made a "racially charged" comment toward City High's coach, according to a statement issued by the school district. City High's coach Brennan Swayzer, who is Black, declined to comment on the...
Comments / 0