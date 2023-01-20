Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Scholarship opportunities aplenty for Mat-Su students, residents
A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night. Zachary James may not know what’s worse. He said he was hit by a snowplow then cursed out by the driver afterwards. He also said he’s been trying to report the incident to police since it happened, which has been frustrating at best.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
A number of valley-based organizations such as the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Matanuska Electric Association, MTA Foundation, and the Alaska State Fair have opened up application windows for varying scholarship opportunities. A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night. Updated: 5 hours ago. Zachary James may not...
alaskasnewssource.com
Blind man says he was struck by snowplow in Spenard, then had trouble reporting it
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Zachary James may not know what’s worse after he was hit by a snowplow, then says he was cursed out by the driver afterward. James, who is legally blind, said he’s also been trying to report the incident to Anchorage police since it happened, which has been frustrating at best.
alaskasnewssource.com
A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night
A number of valley-based organizations such as the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Matanuska Electric Association, MTA Foundation, and the Alaska State Fair have opened up application windows for varying scholarship opportunities. Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage police seek driver after Spenard Road crash kills pedestrian
Anchorage police are seeking the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision early Monday on Spenard Road which left a pedestrian dead. In a statement, police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the 4800 block of Spenard, just south of Wisconsin Street. The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a local hospital and died there.
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer woman dies in head-on collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer woman died in a head-on collision in Palmer on Saturday night, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers say they responded at 7:42 p.m. to a two-car collision at the intersection of North Old Glenn Highway and East Clark-Wolverine Road. Troopers say a Nissan Versa was headed southbound on the highway when the driver attempted to turn left onto East Clark-Wolverine Road. The car drove in front of a Toyota SUV that was headed down the highway in the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on collision.
Alaska Man Saves Huge Moose From Drowning In Icy Lake
A local pharmacist in Anchorage, Alaska is no stranger to helping people with medical assistance when needed. Helping out a moose that was in trouble of drowning isn’t in his typical job description though. But that’s exactly what he did on Tuesday night when he heard loud splashing noises coming from a nearby lake.
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in Seward Highway wreck
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious car collision on Saturday on the Seward Highway. The Anchorage Police Department wrote in a news release the three-car crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at Mile 83 of the Seward Highway, roughly eight miles south of Girdwood. Anchorage police say the injured party was driving a Subaru Outback northbound when they crossed over the center line of the roadway. The Subaru missed a Ford F-250 but slammed into the truck’s snowmachine trailer, with the impact causing the Subaru to swing into a GMC Sierra.
KSLTV
Anchorage Alaska Temple to be rebuilt, moved to a new location
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the Anchorage Alaska Temple will be rebuilt in a new location and will be larger than the original. According to a news release from the Church, the new temple — which...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School Board passes plan to make up for snow days
A number of valley-based organizations such as the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Matanuska Electric Association, MTA Foundation, and the Alaska State Fair have opened up application windows for varying scholarship opportunities. A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night. Updated: 16 hours ago. Zachary James may not...
alaskasnewssource.com
Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for DUI
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian was stuck and killed Saturday afternoon in an Abbott Loop neighborhood collision. Anchorage Police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Abbott Road and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral Alaska continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.
alaskasnewssource.com
Aloha Days returns to Anchorage after nearly 3 years
The Scouts hosted their annual Jack-Frost-O-Ree on Saturday, providing activities and a place to socialize for cub families. A pedestrian was struck and killed on Saturday afternoon near Abbott Road and Birch Road. Complaint says thousands going hungry. Updated: 21 hours ago. After months of turmoil amid a backlog of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Avalanche bulletin issued for Turnagain Pass this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A special avalanche bulletin has been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to an unstable snowpack in Turnagain Pass. The bulletin was issued by the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center, and advises backcountry users to be aware of the possibility of heightened avalanche danger from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Avalanches may happen suddenly from natural causes, and can also be triggered by the movement people, vehicles or large animals.
alaskapublic.org
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed to provide food stamps within the time frames required by federal law. The complaint was filed Friday in Superior Court in Anchorage against Alaska Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. The lawsuit said that in her role as commissioner of a department that failed to provide needed services, Hedberg “has subjected thousands of Alaskans to ongoing hunger and continues to do so.”
alaskapublic.org
From next week to March 9, Anchorage school days will be 30 minutes longer
Anchorage School District students will be in class for 30 minutes longer than normal from Jan. 30 through March 9. The Anchorage School Board approved the extended days Monday night to make up for class time lost due to an unprecedented string of snow days in December. Anchorage students have...
alaskasnewssource.com
After a chilly night, the weather becomes warmer... and wetter!
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral experience quite a remarkable spread of weather conditions on Saturday. The day started “mild” in the lower 30s with areas of light snow, but ended with a brilliant and gorgeous sunset under a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the middle 20s, still a few degrees above the normal daytime high. There’ll be a short-lived reality check overnight, though, as temperatures drop back into the single digits and low teens for Sunday morning lows.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly passes emergency ordinances in wake of Demboski allegations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to deal with some of the allegations made by former city manager Amy Demboski that the Bronson administration is mismanaging city resources. Assembly Vice Chair Christopher Constant said the assembly is taking a letter Demboski wrote alleging...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage Assembly passes three emergency ordinances
After issuing a memo detailing allegations that an "executive" from Mayor Dave Bronson's office was viewing surveillance footage of what municipal employees were visiting the Ombudsman's office, Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess spoke in an extended interview with Mike Mason. Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office as...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan chefs have been putting the state on the national food scene for decades, and another chef can now be added to that list: Chef Nathan Bentley and the crew at Altura Bistro in Anchorage were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022. The semifinalist...
Comments / 1