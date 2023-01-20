Man arrested for allegedly killing man during fight in Aurora parking lot

A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a man during a fight in an Aurora parking lot , the Aurora Police Department (APD) announced.

The fight broke out around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 near 10955 East Mississippi Avenue. The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Zual James Noi Noi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brandon Saguilan-Patricio, 27, was arrested Wednesday night for first-degree murder with the help of the Direct Action Response Team (DART), APD's K-9 Unit and the APD SWAT Team, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

