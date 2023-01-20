ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for allegedly killing man during fight in Aurora parking lot

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a man during a fight in an Aurora parking lot , the Aurora Police Department (APD) announced.

The fight broke out around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 near 10955 East Mississippi Avenue. The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Zual James Noi Noi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brandon Saguilan-Patricio, 27, was arrested Wednesday night for first-degree murder with the help of the Direct Action Response Team (DART), APD's K-9 Unit and the APD SWAT Team, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related
sentinelcolorado.com

Unidentified man shot, wounded during early Tuesday Aurora shooting

AURORA | An unidentified man was rushed to a nearby hospital early Tuesday after a reported shooting in north Aurora, according to police. Police said the shooting occurred at about 4:30 a.m. somewhere near 13300 E. 13th Ave. “Adult male transported with serious injuries,” police said in a tweet. “No...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

17-year-old charged as adult, accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old girl

Suspect Brandon Louis Sandoval, 17, is being charged as an adult after being accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in Denver's Montebello neighborhood during a drug deal gone wrong on Jan. 11, Denver DA confirmed in a press release on Monday.According to the DA press release, Denver Police Department originally responded to the report of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of N Peoria Street, where officers found the victim in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot injury. She was taken to the hospital and died on Jan. 12 a day...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting

Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
LOVELAND, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Murder victim’s family outraged over plea agreement given to double homicide suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an El Paso County courtroom Monday, family members of two juvenile murder victims were outraged over a plea agreement offered to the 20-year-old homicide suspect. 20-year-old Kadin Blaschke pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder charges stemming from the double homicide of 13-year-old Marcus Venezio-Hernandez and 15-year-old Nevean Tafoya. Court documents The post Murder victim’s family outraged over plea agreement given to double homicide suspect appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in death of 16-year-old girl in Denver

DENVER — A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Friend of Loveland carjacking, shooting victim recounts memories

Dalin Dotson says he can't believe his friend Nas is gone.  "I didn't think it was true at first," he said. They graduated from Mountain View High School last year. Dotson says Nasier Graham was the first person to welcome him when he moved to Colorado from Arizona back when they were just little kids. "He was a very good guy he was kind always there for everybody always had a very big smile on his face always helped people out when they're down," Dotson said. Nasier's life was cut short Friday night while he was sitting in a car the Brookstone apartment complex...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Family friends of Northglenn shooting victim speak out on his character

Northglenn police responded to a disturbance at home late Saturday morning, where they found a 19-year-old man, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. A close family friend says that 19-year-old was a Cherry Creek graduate, Angel Escobar.  "He was like a son to me," Rose Smoak said. "My son loved him very much, they loved each other."  Smoak says Angel was best friends with her son Malik, who died last month, after taking a pill that may have been laced with fentanyl. "Angel, he was deeply affected by this, and he's been grieving and instead...
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead

One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting.  Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street.  Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it.  They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
LOVELAND, CO
