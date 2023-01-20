Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25newsnow.com
UnityPoint Methodist receiving federal money for training opportunities for new doctors
PEORIA (25 News Now) - UnityPoint Health - Methodist is one of five Illinois hospitals set to receive funding to support additional residency slots for hospitals to help address the nation’s physician shortage. In a joint release from U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, the money comes from...
25newsnow.com
New grant helping Heartland students get back on track
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Heartland Community College is getting $210,000 for those who need a little extra help getting a start on their professional lives. ‘HALO’ stands for Heartland Academy for Learning Opportunities, a curriculum designed for students with intellectuald, developmental, or learning disabilities who are looking to develop valuable life skills. The college will add four additional courses and expand programming with the new money.
WAND TV
St. Mary's Hospital seeking approval to discontinue inpatient rehab, obstetrics, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is seeking approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to discontinue the service of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services. Multiple reasons for the discontinuations are cited in...
25newsnow.com
Illinois Music Educators Conference bringing thousands to Peoria this week
PEORIA (1470 & 100.3 WMBD) - It’s literally the biggest conference to come to Peoria every year. The Illinois Music Educators Association brings with it this week over 12,000 people to the Peoria Civic Center, with band, jazz and vocal performances that are open to the public. “Whether that’s...
25newsnow.com
Friends and Family hold AntiBullying Rally for Princeville Student, Noah Guzman
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens came out to Steven Square Park to speak up for 18-year-old Noah Guzman and against antibully. As we first reported to you this past week, court documents show, a couple of students took inappropriate pictures of Guzman, who is autistic, while in the school’s bathroom, shared them, and posted the pics on social media.
agupdate.com
Farmland managers take responsibility with farmers seriously
Russell Hiatt is president-elect of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, the forerunner to the national organization. Hiatt is accredited by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. He follows in the footsteps of his father, and has been in the profession since 1979....
25newsnow.com
St. Margaret’s-Peru closing, leaves hundreds of expectant mothers with questions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Blaming “financial problems brought on by COVID, paying for traveling nurses and a cyber-attack,” the CEO of St. Margaret’s Health apologized for giving the City of Peru only days to absorb the news that the hospital is closing. Certified Professional Corporate Compliance...
25newsnow.com
Thursday - United for Peace: Searching for Solutions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This Thursday, WEEK-TV is partnering with WMBD and WTVP to bring United for Peace: Searching for Solutions, a conversation about the battle in Peoria to overcome violence. The live town hall event will feature the heroes making a difference and the voices of those that...
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
25newsnow.com
Peru’s only hospital to temporarily close next week
PERU (25 News Now) - St. Margaret’s Health plans to close Peru’s only hospital next week, prompting concern from the city’s mayor about reduced health care services for the entire Illinois Valley Region. 25 News obtained a letter St. Margaret Health executives sent to employees announcing the...
mahometdaily.com
Rent hikes at Candlewood part of national trend as investors purchase mobile home parks nationwide
Note: This article has been updated. Originally, we quoted a 2016 Amendment to the Mobile Home Act that looked to change the first right of refusal clause in many mobile home land leases. That measure failed. The language regarding the sale of a mobile home according to the Act is now included. Candlewood residents currently do not have a lease from Kodiak Property Management.
Help Becky Fight Cancer January 28 at The Village
Friend to the arts Becky has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She has been receiving intense treatment in Peoria for the last several months and is right on the cusp of receiving a bone marrow transplant. This is America. That stuff is crazy expensive. Many of you have already...
thechampaignroom.com
Bryant’s big shot secures No. 21 Illinois’ 16th win
EVANSTON, Ill. — “Winner of the paint will win the game.” - Coach Shauna Green. In front of a pro-Illini crowd on the road in Evanston, Illinois was able to pull out a tightly contested 67-64 win over Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. A rough shooting performance by...
wjbc.com
Accumulating snow expected across central Illinois Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD – Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
25newsnow.com
Weekly gas average on the rise in Peoria, says GasBuddy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gas in Peoria has risen 13.2 cents per gallon to $3.60 gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey. This means prices in Peoria are 33.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are 17.3 cents per gallon higher than this time last year.
25newsnow.com
The return of Winterfest - January 22
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out these events happening in Central Illinois on January 22, 2023 (and beyond)!. The Peoria German American Society’s annual Winterfest returns to the Lindenhof! The event pays homage to the early Germanic mead or feasting halls, where the community would gather to socialize.
25newsnow.com
Versatility has Morton in 2nd place in Mid-Illini, Potters believe they can take down conference leader, Metamora
MORTON (25 News Now) - The Morton Potters are a tough team to stop because it’s hard to know what to stop. The Potters have a number of different scorers and can beat teams on both inside and outside. Morton’s success has them in second place in the Mid-Illini.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Saturday - January 21, 2023
(25 News Now) - The 111th McLean County Boys Basketball Tournament champion was crowned on Saturday night at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. The five-seed Fieldcrest won their first tourney title since 2012 with a 48-44 win over Eureka in the title game. Landon Modro led the Knights with 21 points while Eureka was paced by Justis Bachman’s 18.
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Streator
STREATOR (25 News Now) - A Streator police officer is on paid administrative leave after being involved in a shooting Monday morning in Streator. Streator Police Chief John Franklin tells 25News says the incident happened around 11:30 AM Monday at Central Park, near Wisconsin and Elm Streets, when the officer was called for a subject with a knife.
smilepolitely.com
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
