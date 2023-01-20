Cathedral senior Xavier Booker achieved one of the highest honors for a high school basketball player Tuesday as he was named a McDonald’s All American. Booker, a 6-10 senior and Michigan State recruit, is one of 24 boys players and 24 girls players in the country named McDonald’s All Americans. Booker will play for the East team March 28 in Houston.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 10 MINUTES AGO