Michigan State recruit, Cathedral big man Xavier Booker named McDonald's All American
Cathedral senior Xavier Booker achieved one of the highest honors for a high school basketball player Tuesday as he was named a McDonald’s All American. Booker, a 6-10 senior and Michigan State recruit, is one of 24 boys players and 24 girls players in the country named McDonald’s All Americans. Booker will play for the East team March 28 in Houston.
St. Johns Country Day guard Taliah Scott selected to 2023 McDonald's All-American Game
Chalk off another historic achievement for Taliah Scott. Already a scoring champion for the Sunshine State, the St. Johns Country Day senior guard joined one of the most exclusive clubs in high school sports with selection to the McDonald's All-American Game for girls basketball. She's one of 24 players from...
