Effective: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-26 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds will strengthen Wednesday evening, peak late Thursday morning then weaken Thursday night. Winds will be strongest in and below the mountain passes, and in the adjacent foothills.

