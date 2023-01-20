ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

WSAZ

Nitro Showcat Classic

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -High school show choir competition season is underway with the first start on the local winter tour at Nitro High this past Saturday. Tony had the honor to emcee the championship round. With camera in hand, TC takes us to the Nitro High stage where the school Showcats threw a blowout event!
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Preventing rechargeable battery fires

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a good chance you have them in your house. Rechargeable batteries are everywhere but using them safely is incredibly important. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says his fire department has seen firsthand what can happen when a battery faults out. “In one case a...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care. The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year. “Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

New name thrown in for governor race

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, January 23, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, Division Street will be closed from Blizzard Drive to the Division Street Extension. In a statement from Wood County Schools, it says...
PARKERSBURG, WV
lootpress.com

WV House of Delegate employee’s death being investigated as murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Family members found a family member dead, and the death has been ruled as a homicide. According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a call came in about a death on January 18, 2023. When deputies responded to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden, they found Edward Belcher, II, 63, dead at his home around 8 pm on Wednesday night.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man indicted in Huntington shooting arraigned in Circuit Court

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with a deadly shooting in May 2021 was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court. Marcellas Mitchell is one of two men charged in a shooting that happened in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Dakota Keaton was also charged. Two people, Andrea Burnette and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
beltmag.com

Painting the Past on the Ohio River

You can put your finger on a map and trace it down the Ohio River. From Steubenville to Paducah, it’s nearly a thousand miles, an artery pumping through the heart of America. On a floodwall in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Cornstalk stands tall. A mob of white men have...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
WAYNE, WV
wchstv.com

Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Woman found dead at Huntington structure fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was found dead Sunday night at the scene of a structure fire in Huntington. Crews were answering a fire alarm at 8:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Avenue when they found the woman, a city spokesperson said. Huntington police and the...
HUNTINGTON, WV

