Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Nitro Showcat Classic
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -High school show choir competition season is underway with the first start on the local winter tour at Nitro High this past Saturday. Tony had the honor to emcee the championship round. With camera in hand, TC takes us to the Nitro High stage where the school Showcats threw a blowout event!
WSAZ
Preventing rechargeable battery fires
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a good chance you have them in your house. Rechargeable batteries are everywhere but using them safely is incredibly important. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says his fire department has seen firsthand what can happen when a battery faults out. “In one case a...
WTAP
Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care. The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year. “Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner,...
WSAZ
Crews make progress on new Huntington Fire Station on 20th Street
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In just a few months, Huntington will be home to a brand new fire station that’s been in the works for quite a while. The new station on 20th street may not be finished yet, but crews already know the blueprints by heart. They’re excited...
wchstv.com
Autopsy reveals W.Va. House of Delegates employee's death homicide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Kanawha County deputies are not releasing the cause of death or details of the investigation, but they said...
Metro News
New name thrown in for governor race
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K
Soon, health-focused nonprofits in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000.
WTAP
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, January 23, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, Division Street will be closed from Blizzard Drive to the Division Street Extension. In a statement from Wood County Schools, it says...
WSAZ
Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance to hold “Hurricane Crush Run” next month
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The month of February is usually pretty cold for our region, but you and your valentine can warm up on the Meeks Mountain Trails this year!. Matt Young and Sabrina Donahue-Moore with the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their upcoming “Crush Run.”
WSAZ
Bookmark Monday | Reef Road
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: https://deborahgoodrichroyce.com/books/reef-road/.
lootpress.com
WV House of Delegate employee’s death being investigated as murder
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Family members found a family member dead, and the death has been ruled as a homicide. According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a call came in about a death on January 18, 2023. When deputies responded to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden, they found Edward Belcher, II, 63, dead at his home around 8 pm on Wednesday night.
WSAZ
Man indicted in Huntington shooting arraigned in Circuit Court
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with a deadly shooting in May 2021 was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court. Marcellas Mitchell is one of two men charged in a shooting that happened in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Dakota Keaton was also charged. Two people, Andrea Burnette and...
beltmag.com
Painting the Past on the Ohio River
You can put your finger on a map and trace it down the Ohio River. From Steubenville to Paducah, it’s nearly a thousand miles, an artery pumping through the heart of America. On a floodwall in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Cornstalk stands tall. A mob of white men have...
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
WSAZ
Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
wchstv.com
Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
Teen resentenced as adult in West Virginia shooting death
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A teenager who shot and killed a man in St. Albans last year was resentenced for the crime as an adult in Kanawha County Court today, Jan. 23, 2023. According to court records, Eli Nelson, who turns 18 on Jan. 24, 2023, was resentenced today as an adult in the shooting […]
Deputies: West Virginia House employee’s death investigated as murder
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the death of a beloved House of Delegates employee is being investigated as a murder, and detectives are asking the public for any information that could help solve the case. According to the KCSO, Edward “Eddie” Belcher II, 63, of Malden, was found dead by […]
wchstv.com
Woman found dead at Huntington structure fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was found dead Sunday night at the scene of a structure fire in Huntington. Crews were answering a fire alarm at 8:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Avenue when they found the woman, a city spokesperson said. Huntington police and the...
Police: Man with knife robs business in South Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says they got a call about an armed robbery at the Short Street Tavern in South Charleston, West Virginia. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. South Charleston Police Department says a man wearing a mask brandished a knife and demanded entry into the business. He […]
Comments / 0