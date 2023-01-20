ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJFW-TV

Oakland 76, Detroit 67

OAKLAND (9-12) Conway 1-2 2-3 4, Hervey 4-6 1-2 11, Townsend 3-8 2-2 8, Moore 8-16 14-16 32, Watts 5-14 3-4 16, Price 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 22-50 24-29 76. Anderson 10-17 0-0 22, Liddell 4-12 1-1 9, Davis 3-16 6-6 14, Moss 2-8 0-0 4, Oliver 7-13 0-0 18, LeGreair 0-1 0-0 0, Tankersley 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 7-7 67.
DETROIT, MI
WJFW-TV

Philadelphia 2, Detroit 1

Detroit001—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Ristolainen, PHI (Interference), 11:44; Perron, DET (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:23; Konecny, PHI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:23. Second Period_None. Penalties_Perron, DET (Roughing), 13:11; Rasmussen, DET (Roughing), 13:11; Sanheim, PHI (Roughing), 13:11; Sanheim, PHI (High Sticking), 19:48. Third Period_1, Philadelphia, Laughton 12 (Hayes, Allison), 9:01. 2, Philadelphia, Cates 6 (Konecny),...
DETROIT, MI
WJFW-TV

Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130

MILWAUKEE (150) Connaughton 2-3 0-0 6, G.Antetokounmpo 8-15 11-17 29, Lopez 8-12 3-4 21, Allen 3-6 2-2 9, Holiday 7-12 1-1 16, Beauchamp 3-6 0-0 7, Middleton 3-7 0-0 8, Nwora 2-6 0-0 4, Portis 8-12 0-0 18, T.Antetokounmpo 1-2 0-0 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 6, Carter 6-8 0-0 18, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Matthews 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 55-98 17-24 150.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 102

MILWAUKEE (102) Connaughton 5-11 2-3 15, Portis 9-16 0-0 23, B.Lopez 5-14 0-0 10, G.Allen 2-4 3-3 8, Holiday 12-27 3-3 28, Nwora 1-2 0-0 3, Ingles 3-4 0-0 8, Carter 1-3 0-0 2, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 39-86 10-11 102. CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 19-27...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJFW-TV

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. San Jose...
COLORADO STATE
WJFW-TV

Florida 5, Minnesota 3

Florida122—5 First Period_1, Florida, Lundell 7 (Barkov, Reinhart), 19:47. Penalties_Greenway, MIN (Hooking), 2:28. Second Period_2, Florida, Luostarinen 10, 1:40. 3, Minnesota, Boldy 14 (Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek), 8:56 (pp). 4, Florida, Verhaeghe 22 (Tkachuk, Montour), 19:32 (pp). Penalties_Verhaeghe, FLA (Slashing), 7:52; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 18:07; Cousins, FLA (Fighting), 19:36; Hartman, MIN (Fighting), 19:36.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJFW-TV

Houston 119, Minnesota 114

MINNESOTA (114) Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 4-11 1-2 10, Gobert 5-8 5-7 15, Edwards 9-20 7-9 31, Russell 11-23 2-2 30, Ryan 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 2-5 0-0 4, Nowell 3-8 0-0 7, Rivers 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 41-91 16-22 114. HOUSTON (119) Eason 5-8...
HOUSTON, TX
WJFW-TV

No. 6 Indiana 92, No. 13 Michigan 83

INDIANA (18-1) Holmes 9-16 7-9 25, Berger 5-7 0-1 10, Garzon 4-5 0-0 10, Moore-McNeil 3-10 5-6 12, Parrish 4-11 1-4 12, Meister 1-3 2-2 4, Bargesser 0-2 0-0 0, Scalia 7-10 2-2 19, Totals 33-64 17-24 92. MICHIGAN (16-4) Kiser 4-13 6-6 15, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Brown 11-16...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy