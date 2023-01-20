Cowgirls' five-game winning streak ends with 71-57 home loss to UNLV

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team had its five-game winning streak snapped with a 71-57 loss to UNLV on Thursday in the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls had a strong opening quarter and trailed by just two points, but poor shooting dug a hole they weren’t able to overcome in the second half. The loss dropped UW to 12-6 overall and 5-2 in conference play while the Rebels improved to 18-2 and 8-0.