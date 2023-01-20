Read full article on original website
MLive.com
What’s the most likely outcome in Red Wings-Dylan Larkin contract talks?
Steve Yzerman is as unpredictable and daring as any NHL general manager. The latest example being his decision to waive Jakub Vrana, essentially cutting ties with the offensively gifted forward, whether or not he finds his way back to the Detroit Red Wings this season from Grand Rapids. So, what...
MLive.com
New best friend gives Red Wings’ Zadina a lift during dog days of season
DETROIT – A dreadful start followed by a broken leg left Filip Zadina needing a pick-me-up. So, he bought a puppy, a Staffordshire bull terrier from England named Jack, and his new best friend lifted his spirits while he rehabbed from the injury. “I’ve seen guys with pups at...
MLive.com
Red Wings seeking ideal balance of workload, rest for Ville Husso
DETROIT – Ville Husso will make his 33rd start tonight for the Detroit Red Wings when they face the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). That has him on pace for 59 starts this season. Many goaltenders play 60-plus games a season, but this is unchartered territory for Husso.
MLive.com
How to Watch the San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (1/24/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following a couple of days off, the Detroit Red Wings will look to get back in the win column Tuesday night against a team that has been struggling for most of the season, as the San Jose Sharks come to town. The gap between the Red Wings and a playoff...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ compete level can’t overcome mistakes
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings competed hard, played the right way for 2½ periods, got strong goaltending and responded in the always difficult first game back from a Western trip. That’s what made the result tough to swallow – a 2-1 loss Saturday to the Philadelphia Flyers...
MLive.com
Pistons’ Jalen Duren approaches Greg Monroe’s franchise rookie record
DETROIT -- Monday night was a mixed bag of highs and lows for the Detroit Pistons. Despite losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on a night where the franchise honored of its greatest big men, the late Bob Lanier, Pistons center Jalen Duren was one of the lone bright spots. In...
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Vote for the Grand Rapids prep sports Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s winter high school sports season has entered its second half, and postseason competition officially kicks off in just over two weeks with the start of wrestling district tournaments. At this point in the season, every practice and each match holds a little more importance.
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Detroit Lions 2022 review: The future looks bright at safety, but uncertain at cornerback
Now that the Detroit Lions have wrapped up the 2022 season, MLive is handing out reviews for each of the team’s position groups. Today: Defensive backs. Previously: Offensive line | Running backs | Wide receivers | Quarterbacks | Tight ends | Defensive line. DEFENSIVE BACKS. Starters: CB Jeff Okudah,...
MLive.com
Pistons’ slow start leads to 150-130 blowout loss to Bucks
DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons aimed to snap a three-game losing streak when they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. There was one problem with that plan, however. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo returned after missing five games and imposed his will on the Pistons. The former two-time NBA MVP scored 20 of 29 points in the first quarter, leading the Bucks to a 150-130 victory.
MLive.com
Ex-Lions head coach Matt Patricia out as offensive playcaller in New England
ALLEN PARK -- Matt Patricia has lost another job. The former Detroit Lions head coach has been replaced by Bill O’Brien as the offensive playcaller in New England, according to multiple reports. Patricia spent one tumultuous season leading the Patriots’ offense. They were below average on the ground (24th) and through the air (20th), and finished 26th in total offense. The advanced analytics didn’t like them either, with New England finishing 24th in offensive DVOA.
