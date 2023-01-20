ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 34

Caszwells The Don
4d ago

After seeing the news report on the gentleman who got his money stolen. When I got mine, the next day I drove directly to the bank. Activated it in my car, then walked inside to a teller and withdrew the max (600.oo) on a 700.oo card. Came back two days later and withdrew the balance. Do not activate on a computer and do not activate until you’re ready to use.

Reply(2)
8
I know this is stupid but
4d ago

They KNOW this is not a secure way to issue the money and they do it anyway and shrug theirShoulders

Reply
12
Todd Z
4d ago

the biggest scammers in California work in the governor's office..

Reply(4)
19
Related
KCRA.com

California lawmaker wants an audit of the Middle Class Tax Refunds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following months of issues withCalifornia's Middle Class Tax Refund payments, the leader of the state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee is calling for a review of the inflation relief program. Assemblyman David Alvarez, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced he will pursue a state audit of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$200 to $1,700 New Payments from 4th Stimulus Checks Kicks-Off at Several States

Nine states still allow residents to receive stimulus checks up to $1,700 depending on where they reside. California residents are eligible to receive a check from the Golden State Stimulus payment worth up to $1,050. California is mailing out rebates to those direct deposit beneficiaries who altered their bank details after submitting a 2020 tax return.
CALIFORNIA STATE
brentwoodnewsla.com

California Attorney Sentenced to 5.5 Years in Prison for Defrauding Investors in Real Estate Scheme

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

The New Year Brings New Employment Regulations for California Dentists

With some requiring immediate implementation while others offering a grace period, new regulations regarding employment are impacting California dentists. Some regulations apply only to businesses with a minimum number of employees. In 2023, California dental practices will need to include the potential pay scale when posting job openings. Other regulations of note include:
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5

Dear Editor,  As a medical-courier, I can attest from personal experience that our state’s infamous anti-independent contractor law, Assembly Bill (AB) 5, is upending the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking Californians. Until now, as an independent contractor, I’ve been able to set my own hours and work for a variety of different businesses. It has […] The post Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yovenice.com

Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The great California egg crisis

With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

Analysis: California’s Single-Family Zoning ‘Killer’ Barely Making a Dent So Far

California’s Senate Bill 9 (also known as the HOME Act) took effect on January 1, 2022, making it possible for homeowners to build up to four homes on a single-family parcel. YIMBYs described the approval and implementation of SB 9 as a milestone victory for zoning reform, while homeowner and neighborhood groups describe the bill as a death knell for existing communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy