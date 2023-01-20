ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRMG

Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court to defend himself against a class-action lawsuit that alleges he misled Tesla shareholders with a tweet about an aborted buyout that the billionaire defiantly insisted Tuesday he could have pulled off, had he wanted. Musk spent roughly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks to climb 2023’s wall of worry

Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
WWD

China Disruption Hampers Swiss Watch Exports, Swatch Group Sales in 2022

COVID-19-related disruption in China may have dented sales growth at Swatch, and overall Swiss watch exports last year, but the impact will fleeting. Although Swatch Group was heavily impacted by losses in China in the fourth quarter, and its full-year sales were below analysts’ consensus estimates, it is looking forward to a record-breaking 2023, fueled by a rebound in China.
CNBC

NYSE's Tuesday trading glitch explained — Why some of the trades may be busted

The New York Stock Exchange experienced technical issues at the open Tuesday. Dozens of stocks opened at prices well above or below their prior day closing prices. Most were halted shortly after the open under rules designed to damp down excessive volatility, and most reopened five to 10 minutes after the open at prices much closer to yesterday's closing prices.
CNBC

Gemini lays off 10% of staff, and Kraken outlines exchange's focus amid downturn: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Thomas Perfumo, head of strategy for Kraken, outlines the crypto exchange's focus amid the current downturn.
CNBC

Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000

Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
CNBC

Stocks wobble as Wall Street attempts to build on back-to-back gains

Stocks fell Tuesday as investors struggled to build on a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37 points, or 0.1%. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite traded flat. Earnings season continued Tuesday with results from 3M and...
CNBC

Amazon adds generic prescription perk for Prime members

The add-on, called RxPass, will allow Prime members to get as many drugs as they need from a list of 50 generic medications to treat more than 80 common chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, anxiety and diabetes. The service costs $5 a month per person, and delivery is free.

