Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court to defend himself against a class-action lawsuit that alleges he misled Tesla shareholders with a tweet about an aborted buyout that the billionaire defiantly insisted Tuesday he could have pulled off, had he wanted. Musk spent roughly...
Elon Musk testifies he would have sold SpaceX stock to take Tesla private in 2018
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being sued by shareholders for a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share. Under oath, Musk said he could have sold shares of SpaceX, the reusable rocket maker that he...
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
Several stocks halted due to 'exchange-related issue'
Trading in dozens of stocks on the NYSE was briefly halted shortly after the market opened. CNBC's Bob Pisani has the detail.
Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks to climb 2023’s wall of worry
Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
China Disruption Hampers Swiss Watch Exports, Swatch Group Sales in 2022
COVID-19-related disruption in China may have dented sales growth at Swatch, and overall Swiss watch exports last year, but the impact will fleeting. Although Swatch Group was heavily impacted by losses in China in the fourth quarter, and its full-year sales were below analysts’ consensus estimates, it is looking forward to a record-breaking 2023, fueled by a rebound in China.
NYSE trading glitch, tons of earnings, a Dow comeback — listen to 'The Homestretch'
Here's the transcript for "The Homestretch" for Tuesday:. >> WELL, IT'S ANOTHER DAY. >> MAYBE WE KEEP IT TIGHT. FIVE, FOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE. SINCE THE MORNING MEETING. I'VE GOT TO TELL YOU SOMETHING. THERE WAS SOMETHING SO CRAZY,. WE'VE BEEN TRYING TO GET TO THE. BOTTOM OF IT, WHICH...
NYSE's Tuesday trading glitch explained — Why some of the trades may be busted
The New York Stock Exchange experienced technical issues at the open Tuesday. Dozens of stocks opened at prices well above or below their prior day closing prices. Most were halted shortly after the open under rules designed to damp down excessive volatility, and most reopened five to 10 minutes after the open at prices much closer to yesterday's closing prices.
Gemini lays off 10% of staff, and Kraken outlines exchange's focus amid downturn: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Thomas Perfumo, head of strategy for Kraken, outlines the crypto exchange's focus amid the current downturn.
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Tuesday: Club earnings, AMD downgrade, Disney hope
2. Club holding (JNJ): Beat on fourth-quarter earnings but missed on revenue. J&J remains on track to split into two companies later this year: pharmaceuticals and medical devices as one and consumer brands as the other. In Q4, pharma and MedTech slight miss and consumer beat. Guides higher. 3. Club...
Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000
Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
The U.S. is massively underperforming global stock markets, and analysts see more of the same
As of Monday morning, the Russell 3000 benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market was up around 4.85% over the three-month period since late October. By contrast, the MSCI World ex-U.S. index had surged more than 19%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 12%. U.S. stocks have...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Bed Bath & Beyond, Verizon, Lululemon and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. — The meme stock gained 5.78%, building on its dramatic start to the year, even as the retailer warns of a potential bankruptcy. Year to date, Bed Bath & Beyond shares are up 17.1%. — The ride-sharing stock gained 3.4% following...
Stocks wobble as Wall Street attempts to build on back-to-back gains
Stocks fell Tuesday as investors struggled to build on a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37 points, or 0.1%. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite traded flat. Earnings season continued Tuesday with results from 3M and...
DOJ files second antitrust suit against Google, seeks to break up its ad business
The U.S. Justice Department filed its second antitrust lawsuit against Google in just over two years, this time targeting its advertising business. It's the first Google lawsuit filed under the Biden administration and seeks to break up Google's online advertising business. It comes soon after reports that DOJ Antitrust Division...
Spotify cuts 6% of its workforce — read the memo CEO Daniel Ek sent to staff
Spotify sent an internal memo to staff announcing plans to lay off 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, most of whom are based in the U.S. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, which means the cuts...
Greedflation: 'Entirely possible' that food brands are profiteering from price hikes, says Tesco chairman
British supermarket chain Tesco has warned that some food producers may be taking advantage of inflationary pressures, raising prices more than necessary. Chairman John Allan said it was "entirely possible" that some food firms are profiteering from inflation at the cost of some of the poorest consumers. But consumer group...
Amazon adds generic prescription perk for Prime members
The add-on, called RxPass, will allow Prime members to get as many drugs as they need from a list of 50 generic medications to treat more than 80 common chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, anxiety and diabetes. The service costs $5 a month per person, and delivery is free.
