ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Islanders Maple Leafs Hockey

STORY 2: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save against a shot by New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Ontario, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) STORY 3: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov...
ELMONT, NY
kalkinemedia.com

Indigenous hockey cards shed light on First Nations players

Ted Nolan finally has his rookie card more than 40 years after making his NHL debut. Better late than never, particularly because it includes a nod to his First Nations heritage. Upper Deck this month unveiled a “First Peoples Rookie Cards" set featuring eight Indigenous hockey players who did not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy