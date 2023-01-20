Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 will debut world’s first touchscreen tech
The soon-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy Book 3 will debut some exciting new touchscreen technology, the company’s display division has revealed today. At least one model from the next Galaxy Book range will include embedded sensors within the OLED display, without requiring an additional touch film. Samsung calls it the world’s...
Report: thin is in for the iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro won't just Think Different. It'll Feel Different and Look Different too
The Verge
Samsung may put its free TV Plus streaming app into other manufacturers’ TVs
Samsung TV Plus, the app that houses hundreds of free channels, could eventually make its way to other, non-Samsung TVs. That’s according to media tech reporter Janko Roettgers, who writes in his Lowpass newsletter that Samsung’s in talks to bring its streaming app to TCL TVs. Introduced in...
Android Authority
Roborock's Dyad Pro is a smart vac and mop without robot prices
It's not perfect, but it's a fraction of the cost of equivalent robot vacs. Roborock revealed a minor surprise at CES 2023 in the form of the Dyad Pro, a smart vacuum that isn’t a true robot like its new S8 line. Instead of piloting itself, you control it like a conventional stand-up unit — the difference being that it can switch between suction and mopping automatically, so there’s no need for a separate mop, or even switching out attachments. I recently had the chance to test it out, and for the most part, I was pretty pleased.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
AOL Corp
Upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 8 while it's at its lowest price to date
SAVE $109: As of Jan. 19, the Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS + Cellular) is marked down to $390 instead of $499 at Walmart. That's 22% in savings and a new all-time low price. Just a wee four months old, the Apple Watch Series 8 has already been through...
Android Authority
The best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 cases you can buy
Your tablet deserves protection, too. It might be a tablet, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 still deserves a good case. We’ve selected our favorites for this device below. And be sure to come back occasionally; we may update this list if new cases that deserve a spot come along.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Everything we know so far
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumor mill is already in overdrive. Samsung usually launches new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices just in time for the fall season. The foldable phones are currently in their fourth generation and have comfortably replaced the once-reigning Galaxy Note series. Needless to say, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be next in line for the title of this year’s most premium Samsung phone, following the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.
CNET
Galaxy S23 Launch: How to Watch Samsung Unpacked 2023
The Samsung Unpacked 2023 event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco. Samsung is expected to unveil its new flagship smartphone series -- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Don't miss: Samsung Galaxy S23...
The Verge
iOS 16.3 is now available with a big focus on security
Apple has released iOS 16.3, which adds the ability to use a security key to lock down your Apple ID and appears to bring the company’s Advanced Data Protection for iCloud feature to countries outside of the US. It also tweaks the Emergency SOS call system, includes a new “Unity” wallpaper, and adds support for the second-gen HomePod.
CNET
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
Android Authority
A Microsoft foldable doesn't make sense anymore, or does it?
Samsung phones are basically Microsoft phones already, minus the underwhelming hardware and buggy software. Microsoft hasn’t released a new Android device since 2021’s Surface Duo 2, but a new report may have shed some light on the company’s future plans. Windows Central reported that Microsoft ditched the...
Android Authority
Samsung may bump up the brightness to 1750 nits on all Galaxy S23 models
This would make the base model about 250 nits brighter than its predecessor. A rumor suggests that all models of the Galaxy S23 will have a brightness of 1750 nits. This would be a bump up for the base model. If you liked the Samsung Galaxy S22, but thought the...
Android Authority
Poll: Which smartphone button placement do you prefer?
Do you prefer the power button below the volume keys or on the other side entirely?. You’d be forgiven for thinking that smartphones look the same these days. After all, so many devices use a combo of glass or plastic backs, feature punch-hole cutouts, and offer triple or quad rear camera setups.
PC Magazine
Set It and Forget It? 5 iPhone Settings You Should Check Right Now
Year after year, Apple rolls out new features and settings for its iPhones, adding more customization options that change how we use our phones. The start of a new year is a good time to review those settings. Do you really need notitications from that particular app? Want to revoke location access from a certain someone? Take a few minutes to peruse these settings and make sure you're getting the most out of your iPhone.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📸 Testing time with Sony's best pocket camera
Is a Samsung phone a better camera than a Sony camera? Also, find out what Reddit would wish for if genies were real. 😐 Good day, and welcome to the Daily Authority. I had a great weekend, except when I took a chunk of glass from a smartwatch’s screen by doing little more than everyday chores around the house. Top tip: Always invest in a screen protector for every device you own.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra with groundbreaking zoom camera by LG could upset Samsung - if ready on time!
Ever since the day Huawei delivered a mainstream flagship phone with a periscope zoom lens, smartphone cameras were never the same! In fact, I was personally spoiled by the Huawei P30 Pro, which I still have and use. To fast forward, today we have 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x and even...
