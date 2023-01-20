It's not perfect, but it's a fraction of the cost of equivalent robot vacs. Roborock revealed a minor surprise at CES 2023 in the form of the Dyad Pro, a smart vacuum that isn’t a true robot like its new S8 line. Instead of piloting itself, you control it like a conventional stand-up unit — the difference being that it can switch between suction and mopping automatically, so there’s no need for a separate mop, or even switching out attachments. I recently had the chance to test it out, and for the most part, I was pretty pleased.

